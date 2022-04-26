Largest contract manufacturing pharma company Akums acquires Ankur Drugs and Pharma Ltd.'s HP plant to boost production capacities

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, has recently acquired Ankur Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s facility based at Himachal Pradesh.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company in India, has recently acquired a facility from Ankur Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited. The facility acquired by is one of largest drug manufacturing facilities in the country.

With this acquisition Akums' will boost its production capacities for general oral tablets and oral liquids. The planned capacities of the new facility are 6 billion units of tablets and 90 million units of oral liquids per annum. This facility is most likely to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sandeep Jain says, "What the addition of this new facility means to our existing network is to step up our continuous efforts to serve our customers efficiently and the nation better. We, at Akums, are already leading the market in many areas and, hence, we also know there is so much yet to be done. With this new facility in Nalagarh in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, we are trying to bridge some more capacity gaps in the pharma industry."

Founder, Promoter and Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Sanjeev Jain says, "In 2021, our supplies made up approximately 12% of the total market. With this new facility acquisition in the state of Himachal Pradesh and our previous acquisition in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, in August 2021, we have bolstered our total capacity further. This expansion is a step towards achieving our goal of 20% market share. The operations at our Kotdwar plant have begun recently, while our new plant in Himachal Pradesh is likely to start its operations by December 2022."

Apart from these changes, Akums had also acquired three API facilities near Chandigarh in January 2021, all of which contribute to building its capacity and efficient backward-integrated supply chain to strengthen its market leader position in India, since Akums manufactures approximately 12% of all drugs consumed in the country.

Akums- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is the largest contract manufacturing pharmaceutical company of India, manufacturing more than 12% of India's consumption. The organisation deals in the manufacturing and export of formulations in a wide spectrum of dosage forms & therapeutic segments.

The company is currently supplying to almost all Indian and multinational pharmaceutical companies across the globe and is one of the largest employers. The 10 state-of-the-art facilities are dedicated to oral solid dosage forms (with separate units for beta lactum and non-beta lactum formulations), Oral liquid dosage forms, Sterile dosage forms (injectable, eye, ear & nasal), hormonal (oral and injectable), ointments & cosmetics, Ayurvedic, food supplements & nutraceuticals and animal health care.

In a span of few years, the organisation has become the icon of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and currently manufactures more than 12% of the country's total medicinal requirements. With creme-de-la-creme of dedicated pharmaceutical personnel and standardised practices, has been successful in attaining national and international accreditations, and building trust on the basis of efficacy, safety & quality.

The organisation is certified with WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 certificates and various international accreditations, like; ANVISA, Brazil, NAFDAC, Nigeria, FDB, Ghana, PMPB, Malawi amongst others and exports to 53 countries across the world.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor