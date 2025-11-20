Lasalle College and LCI Education Global Network celebrates Appreciation Day in New Delhi to recognize Indian education partners

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: LCI Education Global Network, today hosted an Appreciation Day to celebrate and recognize its education partners in India who have played a pivotal role in supporting its and LaSalle College's vision of bringing the world into every classroom. The event aimed to bolster relationships, express gratitude, and discuss future collaborations to advance quality global education. The Appreciation Day event was also a part of LCI Education's broader strategy to deepen regional partnerships and expand the brand's global education footprint in India. The event also brought together 50 education agencies and institutional partners from India and Nepal, including senior leadership from LCI Education's largest partner agencies, who collectively support thousands of students annually.

The event was coordinated and organised by Nakul Goel, the International Recruitment Manager, South Asia for LaSalle College - LCI Education, at a time when many Canadian institutions are pulling back from international engagement, while LCI Education has decided to deepen its commitment to India as a strategic partner. The event was also participated by a host of prominent stakeholders and other dignitaries, including Mr. Claude Marchand, President and Chief Executive Officer, LCI Education Group, Mr. Robin Jain, Chief Financial Officer, APAC Region, along with Ms. Nadia Careska, Head of Marketing and Enrolment, APAC Region. Under Mr. Marchand's leadership, LCI Education Group has strengthened its global footprint, fostering innovation, creativity, and experiential learning for over 20,000 students worldwide in 12 campuses across 5 continents.

Speaking at the Appreciation Day event, Mr. Claude Marchand, President and CEO of LCI Education Group, shared, "India represents a dynamic force in global education. Our presence here reflects our commitment to co-creating the future of learning with our Indian partners."

This was also the first official visit to New Delhi of LCI Education's global leadership team, led by the organization's Global CEO, Mr. Claude Marchand. However, LCI Education maintains an active presence in the country for several years with great emphasis on a dedicated local team, who have a strong track record of student recruitment and partnership development. The visit by the global leadership team also reflects the brand's deepening commitment to the Indian market, to connect more closely with the local partners, recognize their contribution and lay the groundwork for new opportunities that align India's growing talent pool with the organization's global education network.

Furthermore, the visit also demonstrates LCI Education's commitment towards India at a time when the global education landscape is shifting. It also highlights an opportunity to co-create solutions with partners who understand both local needs and global opportunities. With the Global CEO's visit, LCI Education further strengthens its share of voice and importance of India's role beyond only a recruitment market, but also a strategic partnership hub where LCI Education is building long-term capacity and pathways.

LCI Education further views India as a strategic hub for academic collaboration and talent development. The brand's long-term vision is to expand access to international education pathways, nurture creative industries, and co-create initiatives with Indian institutions that prepare learners for global success. By 2030, LCI Education aims to double its academic partnerships in India and launch co-branded programs that serve over 5,000 Indian learners annually. The brand is pursuing this ambitious goal through three pathways: expanding twinning programs with Indian institutions, developing cap-exempt graduate programs for direct enrollment, and offering students flexible multi-destination options across our Montreal, Vancouver, Melbourne, and Barcelona campuses.

The Appreciation Day event and the visit of the leadership team reinforce LCI Education's global goal of building stronger regional partnerships and integrating global learning experiences into local ecosystems. By collaborating with Indian education partners, we aim to provide students greater exposure to international programs, global faculty, and cross-border learning opportunities. India stands at the centre of the organization's APAC growth strategy, serving as a bridge between local innovation and global education excellence. In practice, this means Indian students can start their education journey in India, transfer seamlessly to our international campuses, and graduate with globally recognized credentialsreducing both cost and risk for families.

LCI Education's mission is to connect people with opportunities through quality education, creativity, and innovation. The organization aims to bridge global learning with local relevanceempowering students to become agile, future-ready professionals who can thrive in a connected world.

Our global network, rooted in creativity and experiential learning, enables students to access international opportunities while staying connected to local realities. Unlike institutions that focus solely on traditional academics, LCI Education specializes in creative industriesfashion, design, hospitality, technologywhere creativity meets employability. We don't just prepare students for jobs; we prepare them to create industries.

