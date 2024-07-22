Laser Lab India Pvt Ltd Expands to Ahmedabad and Bangalore, Advancing 'Make in India' with Custom Laser Machines

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Laser Lab India Pvt Ltd., a pioneer in industrial laser technology announced the opening of new branches in Ahmedabad and Bangalore. This strategic business move will expand the company's business reach along with reducing their delivery time and cost significantly. Since its inception, the organisation has been instrumental in providing viable laser solutions, such as cutting edge machines for laser cutting, laser welding, laser marking and laser cleaning . From providing premium quality yet affordable laser machines specially designed for the Indian industry, the company is now committed to supporting the "Make In India" initiative by delivering unmatched laser machines and impeccable service support to a broader customer base.

Established with the vision to provide affordable and high-quality laser technology equipment, the company has been successful in delivering products that meet their clients' requirements. The company's exclusive Laser Gallery at Delhi offers access to their latest equipment, which enables their clients to test and select products according to their needs and preferences. Additionally, the company also helps their clients with selecting, installing and training their staff to effectively use the machines.

Tushar Upadhyaya, founder of Laser Lab India Pvt Ltd, highlighted the company's leadership in laser technology and its pivotal role as India's foremost laser machine provider: "We are the leading provider of laser technology and the foremost laser machine provider in India. Over the years, we made significant contributions to global leaders, such as, Epilog Laser USA, Laservall Italy and HK, with whom we have established close partnerships. Currently, we specialise in creating customised laser machines that are utilised by many prestigious government organisations and corporations, including ISRO- VSSC Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Microsoft India R&D Centres, the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), among others."

Laser Lab India Pvt Ltd continues to innovate, integrating robotics with laser machines to enhance quality and productivity. The company has also introduced state-of-the-art laser solutions for the semiconductor industry, targeting mobile and laptop manufacturers with reliable, automated systems that boost productivity and quality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor