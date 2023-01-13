Lash Entertainment FZ LLC appoints Digant Sharma to raise USD 353 Million to develop AAA Video Game on Sanatana Dharma's history

Lash Entertainment FZ LLC, a leading video game development company, recently appointed Digant Sharma, the Founder of Francture Brands Private Limited to raise USD 353 million to develop an AAA video game on Hindu Gods to connect the new generation with Sanatana Dharma.

Based out of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Lash Entertainment FZ LLC is a leading video game development company, headed by Abhilash Nadukkandy. It designs game concepts for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC which are motivated by the heroes based on the Sanatana Dharma's history. The game has players which are Hindu Gods. Kids and adults love playing video games; hence Lash Entertainment aims to bridge the youth to India's rich history, back to their roots. Abhilash set sights on gamers from India and worldwide hooked on the Sanatana Dharma through video games.

Francture Brands Private Limited will be raising a total of up to USD 353 Million for Lash Entertainment FZ LLC in various tranches.

1. Round 1 - USD 113 M

2. Round 2 - USD 80 M

3. Round 3 - USD 80 M

4. Round 4 - USD 80 M

Expressing his excitement about the tie-up, the Founder & CEO of Lash Entertainment FZ LLC, Abhilash Nadukkandy, said, "We are very excited to formalize our entry into the Indian market. We identify India to be a huge opportunity, and with the right partners like Francture Brands, we are equipped to meet the needs of the Indian market".

Digant Sharma adds; "2023 is a fresh year away from COVID, and the Indian market is primed for the unforeseen potential of growth in the gaming industry. With this tie-up, we will be able to serve the Indian gaming Industry which is recently has recently made a division in the Indian Government."

Francture Brands Pvt Ltd is into investments, brand expansion, franchises, business consultancy, digital media marketing, coal trading, software export, and more. Digant Sharma is also the founder of the Undertrial Welfare Association, which is the biggest NGO that helps support the Undertrials across India in the form of providing Free Lawyers, Public Interest Litigation, paying bail money through CSR, and much more.

For more informations, please visit: www.francture.com, www.lash-entertainment.com

Contact information:

Name - Digant Sharma

Mobile - +91-9920808363 , +91-9769999960

Email - ceo@francture.com , im@digantsharma.com,

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor