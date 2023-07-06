Late Naushad Saab Finds A Mention In World Book of Records,  Legendary Composer’s Son Raju Naushad Ali Receives The Award From Santosh Shukla and Usmaan Khan Of World Book Of Records

New Delhi (India), July 6: It’s for the first time in Indian Cinema’s history that the late legendary music composer Naushad Ali Saab finds recognition in the World Book of Records for his greatest contribution to the Indian Film industry.



Naushad Ali Saab’s son Raju Naushad Ali, also a music composer, received the award from Santosh Shukla and Usmaan Khan, President World Book of Records, on Sunday.

The late Naushad Saab’s bungalow, Ashiana, witnessed extended family members and well-wishers who stopped by to laud the World Book of Records for the honour bestowed on the late legendary music composer.

“I feel elated for my late father, Naushad Saab, being recognised by the World Book Of Records for his dedicated contribution to the Indian Cinema. It is a great honour, and I thank the World Book of Records for including my father’s name in it,” says Raju Naushad Ali, who was known for his musical composition for the epic teleserial Tipu Sultan.

Santosh Shukla from the World Book of Records says, “We at the World Book Of Records took this initiative of including the late legends who not only put in their soul but sacrificed their entire life in the Indian film industry with their priceless contribution. We want to merit their family members by including their names in the World Book Of Records. By doing this, we would like our younger generation to know about the late legends’ dedication to the Indian music industry. In the next six months, you will be surprised to know one more legendary name being included in the World Book of Records. “

Speaking about Naushad Saab’s fond memories, Raju Naushad Ali reminisces about his great father speaking about an incident when the late thespian Dilip Kumar Saab complained about not getting a chance to sing in any of his films.



“During the making of Dillagi, Dilip Saab wanted to sing a song. My dad handed over the mic and asked Dilip Saab to sing while Naushad Saab played the harmonium. After a while, my dad told Dilip Saab, ‘Aap sur achha pakad lete ho, par taal nahin mila paate’ (you have a good voice, but it does not go in rhythm with the music). Dilip Saab finally gave up,” shares Raju Naushad Ali, who says the song ‘Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ from Mughal-E-Azam still remains an all time hit.



“My dad got the best from Mohammad Rafi Saab, another late legendary singer. Who can forget ‘Suhaani raat dal chuki’, from the hit Dulaari,” questions Raju Naushad Ali?

President of World Book of Records, Usmaan Khan, who forayed into the Indian film industry with his musical composition for the film ‘Gabru Gang’ and later came up with musical albums like ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’ and ‘Aye Khuda’ makes a point.



“It’s for the first time in the history of the Indian film industry that a late music composer finds a mention in the World Book Of Records and is awarded for the same. I have seen actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma and the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, to name a few, fond a mention in the World Book of Records. It’s a privilege to do so, “says Usmaan Khan on a concluding note.

