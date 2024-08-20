Launch of book "Juvenile Justice System in India" by Priyadharshni Rahul

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Prime Point Foundation proudly published the book titled Juvenile Justice System in India on 6th Aug 2024 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, authored by Priyadharshni Rahul, Trustee Secretary of the Prime Point Foundation and Chairman of Sansad Ratna Awards Committee. The book was released by Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education and the first copy released by Bhatruhari Mahtab and Anurag Thakur, Members of Parliament.

Priyadharshni Rahul has passionately authored her 4th book and this time in child rights and juvenile justice system where readily available handbooks are few. As a practising advocate at the Supreme Court of India, she has conducted extensive research on strategies to reduce juvenile crimes in India with her meticulous research for over a year in preparing this book to benefit legal professionals, students and general public.

Priyadharshni Rahul, a graduate in Political Science and Law with Masters in Psychology and a pursuant of Doctorate in Psychology, has diligently pooled her expertise and learnings, making this book a comprehensive handbook in giving the readers a wholesome understanding of the juvenile justice in India in comparison to the global standards.

This book attempts to be a cornerstone in the field of juvenile justice, delves into the intricate workings of India's legal framework concerning juvenile offenders, offering a comprehensive overview that is both timely and a necessity.

Relevance

India, with one of the largest youth populations in the world, faces significant challenges in managing and reforming its juvenile justice system. Against this backdrop, Priyadharshni Rahul's book serves as an essential guide for legal professionals, educators, policymakers, and the general public in realising the importance of this topic in comparison to global standards.

Content and Structure

The author traces the historical evolution of juvenile justice in India, providing context by highlighting the gradual shift from punitive measures to a more rehabilitative approach. This historical perspective is crucial for understanding the current legal landscape.

The book also covers the Socio-economic and Psychological Perspectives that contributes juvenile delinquency. By exploring the root causes of juvenile crime ; such as poverty, lack of education, and family dynamics, the author presents a holistic view that not only aids in understanding the problem but also in crafting effective interventions.

Priyadharshni Rahul also examines the role of media and technology in addressing juvenile crime and how media portrayal can influence public perception and policy-making. She also highlights the potential of technological tools in crime prevention and rehabilitation efforts. This forward-looking analysis is particularly relevant in today's digital age, where media and technology have a profound impact on societal trends.

The book provides a detailed analysis of the legal framework governing juvenile justice in India, including an examination of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and its subsequent amendments with a comparative analysis of juvenile justice systems worldwide, positioning India's framework within a global context. This comparative approach allows readers to appreciate the strengths and weaknesses of the Indian system in relation to international standards.

Conclusion

Priyadharshni Rahul who initially worked with Times group and also with an NFP organization under the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India concludes her book with the current trends and future directions for juvenile justice. Her passion for child rights and orientation of children in the right path is the outcome of her learnings from Bharat Scouts and Guides, NCC (National Cadet Corps) and Duke of Edinburgh organisation since her age of 9. Her outstanding work since childhood that earned her the Presidents' Award for Scouts and Guides, leading the TN NCC Contingent at the Republic Day parade at Delhi, deputed as the Youth Ambassador of India to United Kingdom by the Ministry of Defence; has done complete justice to the handbook on Juvenile Justice System in India". This book is more than just a legal textbook and a vital resource for anyone interested in the welfare of children and the future of India's youth. The author's passion for the subject, backed by rigorous research and practical experience, shines through every chapter. This book is set to become an invaluable reference for legal professionals, academics, and policymakers alike.

Prime Point Foundation that has been focusing on Political analysis, National, Youth and women development for the last 25 years, is honored to publish this important work and is confident that it will make a significant impact in the field of juvenile justice. Prime Point Foundation also honours the performances of the top performing Parliamentarians with Sansadratna Awards for the last 14 years.

This book is free for circulation and can be downloaded from www.primepointfoundation.org

