Launch of Job Ready - Industry linked Graduate professional course in Financial Markets

New Delhi [India], November 4: Talent Skillsvarsity (www.talentskillsvarsity.com) -A leading Skills & Education company today announced the launch of their Graduate program in Financial Markets (GPFM) program for Under Graduate and Graduate students. Focused on ensuring job readiness, the program runs concurrent to college education and ensure students are job ready when they graduate from a university.

The Graduate program in Financial Markets - https://www.talentskillsvarsity.com/Skills-and-Vocational-Programs/graduate-program-in-financial-markets-gpfm.php is modular and flexible in nature and prepares students for job roles as Equity Research Analysts, Portfolio Managers, Derivatives Traders, Fintech Specialists, Bond Traders in the Financial Markets Industry. Embedded with Regulatory certifications from NISM - An education initiative from SEBI, it helps students be job ready from day one. It tops up to their academic degree and makes them job ready from beginning of their career. Unique in nature the program supplements academic learning.

Leading brokers from NSE, BSE, MSE usually hire young professionals who are skilled in these domain areas. The program can be done in fast-track mode or normal mode. The program includes subjects on Indian Financial Markets, Derivatives, Banking, Fintech, Law, Foreign Exchange markets, Commodities, Futures & Options and AI applications in Finance. Delivered by market practitioners, students get to learn through a hands-on practical learning approach, balanced with theoretical knowledge.

Being skilled is essential when exploring job opportunities in the Indian Capital Markets and Financial Services Industry due to the dynamic and competitive nature of the sector. Employers seek candidates with strong technical expertise, such as proficiency in financial modeling, data analysis, and market forecasting, to make informed decisions in fast-moving markets. Additionally, NISM certifications and knowledge of SEBI regulations are often mandatory for compliance roles, ensuring employees are equipped to manage risks effectively. The industry also values soft skills, such as communication and relationship management, which are critical for roles involving client interaction and advisory services. With technology reshaping the financial landscape through algorithmic trading and fintech platforms, candidates with exposure to digital tools and automation stand out. Talent Skillsvarsity - www.Talentskillsvarsity.com, works closely with the market regulators, Industry members, brokers, depositors, bankers to design cutting edge job linked courses.

Acquiring these skills not only enhances employability but also ensures career growth by enabling professionals to adapt to new trends and contribute meaningfully to their organizations.

Speaking during the launch, Ambarish Datta, CEO, Talent Skillsvarsity said "Financial managers do not work in isolation; their decisions are influenced by a complex financial ecosystem comprising markets, institutions, regulatory frameworks, tax policies, and the overall state of the Indian economy. This environment shapes the financial choices available and significantly impacts the outcomes of those decisions. Therefore, it is essential for financial managers to thoroughly understand the context in which they operate. However, many existing undergraduate and postgraduate programs are heavily academic, lacking the practical insights needed for effective decision-making. The Graduate program in Financial Markets (GPFM) program is developed to address this gap. Designed and delivered by experienced industry professionals, the program ensures that participants gain practical exposure and insights into current market practices, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application"

BFSI Industry in India is the fastest growing Industry in India and is expected to grow and create more than 10 Million new jobs in the next few years. Indian FinTech industry's market size is $584 Bn in 2022 and is estimated at ~$1.5 Tn by 2025.The Payments landscape in India is expected to reach $100 Tn in transaction volume and $50 Bn in terms of revenue by 2030. India's digital lending is expected to reach $350 Bn by 2023. India is the 2nd largest Insurtech market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to grow by ~15X to reach $88.4 Bn by 2030.The Indian Wealth Tech market is expected to grow to $237 Bn by 2030 on the back of a growing base of retail investors.

To know more about the program, check at https://www.talentskillsvarsity.com/Skills-and-Vocational-Programs/graduate-program-in-financial-markets-gpfm.php.

