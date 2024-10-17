Launching Infinium Crimson Crest: An Astounding Living in the Heart of Coimbatore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: In a significant development for real estate, Infinium Developers has officially unveiled Crimson Crest, a stunning collection of premium apartments in Peelamedu that aims to redefine upscale living. This ambitious project, set in one of the city's most desirable locations, features an impressive assortment of over 40 high-end amenities alongside a sprawling 15,000-sq. ft. clubhouse. With a thoughtful design that incorporates 50% open space, Crimson Crest offers a serene oasis for urban dwellers seeking an upscale lifestyle.

Experience the Best in Crimson Crest

Imagine waking up in a spacious, meticulously designed apartment that is both a sanctuary and a statement of astounding lifestyle Crimson Crest presents 130 exquisitely crafted residences, available in 2 and 3-BHK configurations, ranging from 1,171 to 1,520 square feet. Nestled within 1.50 acres of lush greenery, these homes are thoughtfully designed to maximize ventilation and natural light. The centerpiece of this luxury project is the expansive 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, which offers a wealth of lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a mini theatre, and a yoga deck, among others. Each apartment has been outfitted with top-tier brands for flooring, electrical fittings, and plumbing, ensuring that both aesthetics and functionality are seamlessly integrated. Moreover, the project features a vehicle-free podium, 100% Vastu-compliant designs, and a layout that emphasizes peaceful living, making it a standout choice for those who value tranquility amid city life.

Exceptional Homes

Crimson Crest epitomizes fine living, where stunning architecture meets refined elegance. The apartments are designed to provide an exceptional living experience, featuring high-end specifications and offering a sense of privacy with minimal shared walls. Residents can enjoy private, quiet homes that maintain separation between units, enhancing the overall living experience.

Elevate Your Lifestyle

The 15,000-square-foot clubhouse at Crimson Crest is a hallmark of the project, boasting an impressive array of lifestyle amenities. Residents will benefit from secure, gated community living enhanced by multi-tier security and round-the-clock services. The vehicle-free podium offers elegant views and abundant green spaces, allowing residents to immerse themselves in nature without sacrificing comfort.

Vastu-Compliant Homes for Harmony

At Crimson Crest, every aspect of the master plan has been designed with care, prioritizing natural light, ventilation, and privacy. The project dedicates 50% of its land area to open spaces, allowing for a balanced environment. Each apartment features meticulously planned layouts, including east and north-facing entrances, southwest master bedrooms, and east-facing kitchen hobs, ensuring a harmonious living experience by Vastu principles.

Premium Features and Uncompromising Quality

Crimson Crest sets a new benchmark for quality in premium living. Residents can expect superior vitrified tile finishes, premium CP and sanitary fittings from renowned brands like American Standard and Grohe, and UPVC windows paired with toughened glass for durability and aesthetics. Additionally, all homes are equipped with AC and DTH TV points in the living and master bedrooms, ensuring comfort and convenience. The project also features pest-free SS gratings in bathrooms and kitchens, power backup for common areas and residences, and advanced water and sewage treatment systems.

Exceptional Amenities for an Astounding Lifestyle

Living at Crimson Crest means having access to world-class amenities designed to enhance daily life. Outside, residents can enjoy a large swimming pool, kids' pool, badminton court, and dedicated areas for football, cricket, and outdoor workouts. The property also features a yoga deck and a children's play area, ideal for families. Indoors, a state-of-the-art gym and a games room offer residents opportunities to stay active and entertained, while the mini theatre provides a space for movie nights. Elegant venues for social and business gatherings, including a party hall and business center, further complement the lifestyle offered.

Security and convenience are paramount at Crimson Crest, with 24/7 surveillance and intercom facilities ensuring residents feel safe and connected. The project also promotes sustainability with rainwater harvesting and efficient waste management systems, all while providing app-based access controls for seamless entry and exit.

Strategic Location for Unparalleled Convenience

The prime location of Crimson Crest adds to its appeal, offering unmatched connectivity and convenience. Situated just two minutes from TIDEL Park off Avinashi Road, Peelamedu residents will find themselves mere minutes away from Coimbatore International Airport, KMCH, and Broadway Cinemas. Top educational institutions like GRG, Suguna Pips, and PSG College are all within a short drive, as are reputed hospitals such as KMCH and Aravind Eye Hospital. Additionally, entertainment hubs like Broadway Megaplex and Fun Republic Mall are conveniently close, ensuring that residents have everything they need within reach.

Trusted Developer

Infinium Developers, with over 15 years of expertise in the real estate sector, is known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery. Having successfully delivered more than 1.5 million square feet of residential projects that house over 1,000 families, the firm prides itself on creating sustainable living spaces that harmonize with nature.

Invest Smart

Crimson Crest presents a lucrative opportunity for investors. With its luxurious offerings and strategic location in a rapidly developing neighborhood, the project promises significant returns on investment. Priced attractively at Rs. 5,999 per square foot, this project represents a rare opportunity in the market.

Conclusion

With the launch of Crimson Crest, Infinium Developers has set a new standard for astounding living in Coimbatore. Combining convenience, and opulence, this project invites residents to experience an elevated lifestyle. For those interested in making Crimson Crest their home, you can visit our website www.infiniumrealty.com or reach us at +91 97870 10000 or e-mail at Sales@infiniumrealty.com. Elevate your expectations and discover an unmatchable lifestyle today.

