LaunchMyCareer Unveils Career Success Membership Card at DIDAC, Asias Largest Edtech Even

September 21: The world’s first youth-focused career success platform, LaunchMyCareer, unveiled the much-awaited Career Success Membership Program (CSMP) for schools at DIDAC, Asia’s largest education marketing conference and exhibition held in Bangalore from September 21-23, 2022. The transformational career success program was launched by Ankur Aggarwal, Co-founder, and Managing Director, LaunchMyCareer, amid great fanfare in the presence of educational leaders, change makers, and visionaries. The program brings forth a unique tech-driven career guidance roadmap that seamlessly weaves career readiness into the educational framework in an age-appropriate manner.

The company also launched an innovative way of activating career success membership through the CSMP card. Through this membership, learners can avail of live counselling assistance, unlimited access to careers databases and exclusive access to the world’s first career metaverse. The card can be activated with a simple process of scanning the QR code that initiates the onboarding process in a fuss-free manner. On the way to making schools career-ready, CSMP offers an interesting and engaging way to unlock learner potential and empower schools along a comprehensive career journey with tech-enabled solutions. More than 5000 memberships have already been subscribed thus far, enabling learners to reap the benefits of career discovery in a new dimension.

Exhilarated by the enigmatic response to the launch, Ankur Aggarwal shares, “We are thrilled to see the response to our CSMP card at DIDAC – a conglomeration of the country’s finest educational frontrunners. We couldn’t have asked for a better launch pad than this. In today’s day and age, the world of careers is witnessing enormous changes. Institutions, educators, counsellors, and thought leaders must come together to work toward providing ample opportunities for learners to prepare well for the world of work. With the launch of the CSMP card, we are one step closer to strengthening this vision and helping our children become future-ready.”

The 12th edition of DIDAC-India is a unique platform to showcase the latest trends in the education industry. LMC experts and career counsellors will partake in workshops, panel discussions, and talks focused on career guidance in another dimension and the need to address the employability gap with skill development. The invigorating three-day event aims to evoke a healthy discussion around reshaping the career guidance process by enabling educational institutions to keep up with the rapid advancements in the world of careers.

