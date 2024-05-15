Layam Group Forges Ahead with Strategic Expansion into Contract Manufacturing

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 15: Layam Group, a trusted partner for industries with a focus on cost, quality and productivity recently announced their strategic foray into contract manufacturing. With a rich legacy spanning 17 years, this move reflects Layam's commitment to innovation and diversification, thereby cementing its reputation as a catalyst for growth.

The Contract Manufacturing Model is an agreement between Layam and their client with an intention to undertake the production activities and facilitate delivery of products in a seamless manner. With proven expertise to understand specific needs and recognize potential hurdles associated with this process, Layam will offer clients streamlined production solutions without the need for extensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. This model exemplifies the concept of company within company where Layam becomes a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable manufacturing solutions tailored to their specific needs.

At the heart of this expansion lies Layam's cutting-edge Dharwad facility, currently bustling with a team of over 100 skilled professionals. Here, the meticulous production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Medium Commercial Vehicles (MCVs), and Y1 buses takes place.

Reflecting on this expansion, Rohet Ramesh, Director, Layam Group, said, "In the present competitive environment, for any Industrial establishment, success can be maintained through Low Cost, High Productivity coupled with a philosophy of 'Do More with Less.' This is attainable through our Contract manufacturing model which gives opportunity for companies/ OEMs to concentrate on their strategic growth areas of business while we handle the operational process. The uniqueness of our Contract Manufacturing model lies in the fact that it focuses on what the deliverables should be in business terms rather than how they should be delivered. Through contract manufacturing, we focus on reducing cost, scaling productivity, and achieving 100 percent quality for our clients. What sets us apart is our focus on Brain Count instead of Head count. At Layam, we tackle this problem head-on. Since inception, we have supplied manpower with intellect because we know that a person who is talented and capable becomes an asset to our client. To sum it up, all activities undertaken in Contract Manufacturing is about deploying Brain Count and achieving the desired target to the satisfaction of our client by adopting our model of Hire, Train and Deploy."

Layam Group has already initiated Contract Manufacturing model along with other activities such as Job Contract, Stores & Logistics Management and presently extending this service for Ashok Leyland, L&T Ship Building, Tata Marcopolo, ITC etc. This strategic move propels Layam Group into a promising future, seamlessly merging talent management prowess with manufacturing excellence. Clients can expect streamlined production, efficient resource allocation, and steadfast reliability in meeting their specific requirements.

The group was established in 2007, by G. S. Ramesh with a vision to provide opportunities to those who dream to join a large manufacturing organization. The group also involves retired industrial professionals, experts in their fields to play a crucial role in the organization's growth through a unique business model. They focus on HR and have successfully delivered the desired outcomes for the involved organizations.

