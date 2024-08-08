LazyPay Launches Gift Cards, Offering a One-Stop Solution for Gifting

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: LazyPay, the credit service by PayU, India's leading digital financial services provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line - Gift Cards, a comprehensive one-stop solution for gift vouchers. LazyPay's Gift Cards offer vouchers from 150+ popular brands across multiple categories including shopping, travel, fashion, food, electronics, groceries, and more.

With Gift Cards, LazyPay users can easily access vouchers for brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon Pay, Swiggy Money, MakeMyTrip (MMT), Yatra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Zomato, BigBasket, Lifestyle, Max, Pantaloons, and many more. Customers can choose the value of the gift cards based on the offerings of each brand, ranging from as low as Rs 100 to higher values going up to Rs 1,50,000.

The Gift Cards platform is available as a standalone feature within the LazyPay app, accessible to both existing LazyPay users and new customers. For added convenience, customers can purchase gift cards using various payment methods, including UPI, debit and credit cards and net banking. Additionally, the platform will offer up to 10% discounts on various brands and an exclusive launch period cashback, giving customers even greater value.

During the launch of the feature, Ankit Nahata, Business Head - LazyPay, said, "At LazyPay, we are constantly innovating to empower customers with solutions that create a seamless buying experience. We believe this comprehensive, secure platform will offer convenience and ease to customers and eliminate the need to visit multiple websites to purchase gift cards. With a wide range of brands and categories to choose from, along with various payment options and exciting deals, LazyPay Gift Cards aims to become customers' go-to destination for all gifting requirements."

The Gift Cards platform will be available to customers starting August 5, 2024.

PayU, India's leading digital financial services provider, is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment needs of Indian merchants. It aims to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all tapped and untapped financial needs of merchants, banks, and consumers through technology. PayU offers over 100 local digital payment methods, value-added data insight solutions, and affordability solutions across offline and online channels, empowering over 450,000 merchants in India. It is the preferred payments partner for nearly 60% of e-commerce merchants.

In 2017, PayU entered the consumer credit segment with the development of LazyPay, an alternate lending platform offering credit solutions at the point-of-sale. With over 6 million consumers in India, LazyPay has emerged as one of the most popular payment methods across 60,000+ merchants in its network.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor