Lazzat Foods And Spices Honored with Best Quality Spices Brand of the Year Award at National Quality Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 9: Lazzat Foods And Spices was honored with Best Quality Spices Brand of the Year Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This significant event, arranged by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the exceptional leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, highlights innovation and excellence in various industries. It convenes distinguished leaders to honor remarkable accomplishments and meaningful contributions.

Lazzat Spices stands out as a trusted name in the spice industry, renowned for its commitment to producing exceptional masala products that cater to a global market. Utilizing only the finest-grade ingredients, Lazzat Spices ensures that each product meets the highest quality standards. The company is widely recognized for its superior quality spices and diverse range of masala items, making them accessible to every corner of the market. With a dedication to excellence, Lazzat Spices continues to elevate culinary experiences worldwide.

"I am deeply grateful for this recognition, which fuels our commitment to delivering quality spices that enhance culinary experiences worldwide and reflects the hard work of our dedicated team." expressed Lazzat Foods & Spices upon receiving the award.

The awards ceremony was significantly enhanced by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, whose esteemed role as Chief Guest infused the event with glamour and sophistication, elevating the spirit of celebration and achievement. Numerous distinguished figures from various sectors were recognized for their exceptional contributions. The event was skillfully hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a well-known personality whose engaging presence captivated the audience. Among the notable awardees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was honored as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the title of Most Trusted NGO in Child Development for its remarkable work.

The event's success was greatly enhanced by the generous support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From a remarkable pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. meticulously selected more than 100 winners across diverse sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. Additionally, the event celebrated exceptional talents from Bollywood, television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a leader in recognizing innovation and excellence across multiple industries. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a prominent name in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to raise the bar for industry recognition. Established by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a trusted ally for businesses looking to enhance their online presence and boost brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) has maintained a tradition of recognizing industry excellence and innovative breakthroughs. The inaugural edition in 2023 was graced by Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, was distinguished by the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains dedicated to its mission of celebrating outstanding achievements in the industry, continually setting new standards for excellence and inspiration.

