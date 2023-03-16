Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (/PRNewswire): LDRA, the leading provider of automated software verification, source code analysis, unit testing tools, and consultancy services, today announced the enhanced CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 validation capabilities of the LDRA tool suite for safety-critical, multi-core processor (MCP) applications. These innovative features cover the entire software development lifecycle and provide a robust certification framework in support of DO-178C - Software Considerations for Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification.

"Manufacturers of critical multi-core processor systems are choosing LDRA because of our comprehensive support of CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 guidelines from requirements to development to testing," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "No other software vendor combines timing measurement, data and control flow analysis, automated test generation, and requirements traceability into a compliance package that also fits easily into today's agile development processes."

CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 support ensures robustness of multi-core processor applications

The LDRA tool suite has long been the standard for simplifying and accelerating compliance for mission- and safety-critical systems. CAST-32A has matured into the de-facto guidance for the adoption of MCPs in civil aviation in the form of the current European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) AMC 20-193, and the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) AC 20-193 guidelines.

With the enhanced CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 support offered by the LDRA tool suite, development teams now get:

- Industry-leading CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 coverage that includes worst-case execution time (WCET) measurements on target hardware, the capability to exercise specified interference channels, WCET histograms aligned to the CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 objectives, and LDRA's patented analysis of data and control flow couplings

- Flexible analysis and reporting options that support different operating system guarantees, including verifying components in isolation or in the context of the entire application

- Rapid creation of certification evidence with reports and graphics aligned to the CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 papers

- Robust and automated regression testing that re-validates WCET analysis after every code change

- Comprehensive command line interface that simplifies integration into any continuous integration and DevOps framework.

"The LDRA tool suite's support for CAST-32A & A(M)C 20-193 enables any manufacturer to collect timing evidence and tell their certification story faster than ever before," Hennell added. "When development teams are feeling the integration crunch, LDRA eliminates the complexity and effort needed to certify multi-core processor applications by integrating WCET support into every aspect of safety-critical development."

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination, and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Readers may direct questions to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com

Media contacts:

Neeraja Nair, LDRA, Assistant Manager - Marketing Communications

Tel: +91-80-40808707, Email: neeraja.nair@ldra.com

Mark James, LDRA, Marketing Manager

Tel: +44 (0) 151 649 9300, Email: mark.james@ldra.com

