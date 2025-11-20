Leadership Federation Concludes the 4th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave - Hyderabad (13-14 November 2025)

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: The Leadership Federation proudly announces the phenomenal success of the 4th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave - Hyderabad, held on 13th & 14th November 2025 at ITC Kohenur. This landmark edition recorded over 1000 attendees across two days, including participation from more than 120 CXOs, making it the largest and most impactful edition of the Conclave to date.

The Conclave was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri Seeram Sambasiva Rao, IAS, Special Secretary - IT & Electronics and Environment Departments, Government of Kerala, who delivered a powerful opening address outlining Kerala's leadership in digital governance and its vision for attracting GCC investments.

The event also saw high-level government participation from:

- Dr. Darez Ahamed, IAS, Government of Tamil Nadu

- Rena Jamil, IAS, Government of Chhattisgarh

Their presence further strengthened collaboration between state governments and the global GCC community.

A Transformative Platform for GCC Leaders 4th Edition Milestone

As the 4th edition, this Conclave brought unprecedented depth and scale to the discussions on:

- GCCs evolving as global innovation and excellence hubs

- AI acceleration, automation, and enterprise modernisation

- Future-of-work leadership

- Digital public infrastructure and policy competitiveness

- Human sustainability, talent development & future skills

- Risk governance, resilience, and transformation readiness

The two-day platform delivered powerful learnings through CXO round-tables, fireside conversations, master sessions, and policy dialogues.

Complete List of Leadership Excellence Award Winners 2025

- Transformational Banking & Financial Leadership Award - Sudipta Adhya

- Engineering Excellence & Innovation Award - Nanda K Lakkaraju

- Innovation & Fintech Leadership Award - Ned Mody

- Strategic Vision & Global Impact Award - Rajeev Mago

- Excellence in Quality & Process Leadership Award - Nitisha Prakash

- Global Integration & Collaboration Leader of the Year - Vivek Sahni

- GCC Strategy & Market Leadership Award - Arvind Chittora

- Innovation in Procurement & Supply Chain Excellence - Srinivasan Ramakrishnan

- Global AI Strategy & Execution Excellence - Megha Yethadka

- Digital Transformation & Future of Work Leader - Shalini Pillay

- Semiconductor Industry Leadership Award - Radhika Viswanathan

- Healthcare Operations Excellence Award - Saurabh Bali

- Software Engineering & Technology Leadership Award - Pankaj Mishra

- Global Privacy & Data Protection Leadership Award - Nitin Dhavate

- GCC/GBS Incubation & Scale Leader of the Year - Jaideep Agarwal

- Operational Excellence & Process Innovation Award - Vineet Dwivedi

- Digital Transformation & Industry 4.0 Leadership Award - BharathiMaran Manikumaran

- GCC Rising Leader of the Year - Shameel Sharma

- Global Business Impact & Excellence Award - Varun Verma

- Innovation & Analytics Leader of the Year - Dilip Manepalli

- Financial Services GCC Impact Award - Amit Verma

- Business Transformation & Innovation Award - Ashish Nayyar

- Strategic HR & Talent Leadership Award - Rekha Narendra

- Technology & Digital Innovation Champion - Milesh Jamburao

- Data & Analytics Excellence Award - Diwakar Pathak

- Engineering Excellence & Agile Transformation Award - Srini Nandigam

- Excellence in Global Delivery & Program Management Award - Anita Manda

- AI & Data Science Excellence in GCC Leadership Award - Teja Bogavalli

- Next-Gen Product & Technology Leadership Award - Mayank Purohit

- Global Collaboration & Integration Award - Richa Jain

- Talent Development & High-Performance Culture Award - Kalyan Varanasi

- Enterprise Transformation & Technology Excellence Award - Vijaya Kadiyala

- Patented Solutions & Enterprise Impact Award - Virupaxkumar Bonageri

- Transformational Leadership & Strategic Execution Award - Sumithra Thyagarajan

- Responsible & Trustworthy AI Leadership Award - Aditya Shiralkar

- Innovation & Design Thinking Leadership Award - Sankar Subramaniam

- Innovation & Emerging Technology Leadership Award - Savitha Sethuram

- Strategic Sourcing & Cost Optimization Award - Pradnesh Chodankar

- Global Banking & Capital Markets Technology Leadership Award - Siva Krishna Yedla

- Transformational Retail Leadership Award - Surender Bashani

- Digital Resilience & Risk Leadership Award - Kamaljit Singh

- Data & Digital Strategy Excellence Award - Sudhakar Reddy

- Healthcare & Life Sciences Visionary Leader of the Year - Dr. Vivek Jha

- Delivery Excellence Leader of the Year - Yogesh Pondicherry

- Best-in-Class Provider for Data Research, Curation & Quality Excellence - FinacPlus Global Services

- Best CSR Initiative in Education & Skilling - Zensar Technologies

- Most Innovative Use of Connected Workforce Technology - Logile India

- Strategic Leadership Award - Murali Kasinath

- Financial Technology Impact Award - Intellect Design Arena Ltd

- Fractional CFO Excellence Award - KN Advisors

- Outstanding Product in Supply Chain Digital Transformation - CLOUDLEAP SOFTWARE

- Talent-Partner Excellence Award - V3 Staffing

- Digital Transformation Leader - Public Sector - Dilip Chand Namburi Lakshmi Venkata

- Best AI-First Digital Marketing Agency - Savit Interactive Services

- Dynamic CEO of the Year - Sathish Nandagopal

Distinguished Speakers from the World's Most Respected Organisations

Speakers and CXOs represented globally renowned companies including:

Google, KPMG, Bank of New York, Kenvue, EY, Upland, Applied Materials, Carrier Technologies, Cantor Fitzgerald, Newmark, Sonoco India Performance, Kyndrl, CBRE, Uber, Best Buy, Dupont, Schneider Electric, Western Union, Alter Domus, Ensemble Health Partners, Autodesk, Novartis, Invesco, Alcon Global Services, Sandoz, Warner Bros. Discovery, Marriott Tech Accelerator, Nemetschek Group, The Citco Group, Broadridge, OakNorth, Vodafone, Ericsson, SAP Labs, Sanofi, Bridgepath Innovation, RealPage, Siemens, Advance Auto, Albemarle, Tech Mahindra, Seneca Global, Eli Lilly and Company, HCA Healthcare, Northern Trust, Samsung, DBS Bank, Northern Tool, Broadcom, IQVIA, FundsIndia Private Wealth, Pratiti Technologies, First Job Human Capital, Thapar Institute, CloudLeap, TheNoah.AI, C Ahead Digital, ORIX, KN Advisors, Orcapod, Logile India, Hivel.ai, Adroitent, Planview, Bindz, and many others.

Strategic Partners:

- Platinum Partner - Government of Kerala

- Gold Partner - C Ahead Digital

- AI Partner - Intellect Design

- CXO Dinner Partner - Planview

- GCC Recruitment Partner - Orcapod

- Mobility Partner - Orix

- Consulting Excellence Partner - KN Advisors

- Talent Partner - V3 Staffing

- Associate Partners - Government of Tamil Nadu and Government of Chhattisgarh

- Academic Partner - Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology - Patiala

- Branding Partners - Cloudleap, Adroitent, Vueverse, Infojoni, AQM Technologies, BITS Pilani

What's Next?

The 5th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave is scheduled to take place in Pune in January 2026.

Event Website: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/pune

For partnerships, speaking opportunities & delegate inquiries: +91 72279 93338

We look forward to welcoming GCC leaders, policymakers, innovators, and global enterprises to another powerful edition of the Conclave.

