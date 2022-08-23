Leading Diamond Company to light up 750 Homes of Martyrs with Free Rooftop Solar electricity

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 23: Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a leader in the world of diamonds, announced at an Independence Day event held on Monday that they would install a residential solar rooftop at the homes of 750 martyred soldiers and unsung heroes across India.

SRK’s community welfare arm, SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), had organised an event named ‘Rashtra ki Roshni’ at SRK Sports Park, Surat, to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. SRK, during the event, committed to the installation of a residential solar rooftop at the homes of martyrs and unsung heroes. The initiative will impact 3000+ lives while addressing the need for energy day & night—the project whose estimated cost is approx. Rs. 11 crores is a pioneering initiative by a diamond crafting and exports company.

The 750 KW rooftop solar systems will be used to power 750 homes. With this, the residents will be able to save Rs. 2000 per month over 25 years. SRK is accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and this initiative is a small step towards a green future among the various other initiatives.

In March this year, Govindkaka announced to make Dudhala in the Amreli district of Gujarat a green village by installing solar panels at all the homes. Earlier in 2016, at Nadabet, SRKKF had organised an event named “Hum Chale toh Hindustan Chale” to felicitate our brave army jawans.

The idea behind this noble initiative was to do something for the unsung heroes who would benefit them for a lifetime. SRK, under the visionary leadership of Govindkaka, has touched several thousand lives through their selfless social welfare work for over six decades. Govindkaka has set up a community welfare initiative, SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), which has to date supported over 3,008,160 people with financial support for various educational scholarships and medical exigencies.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor