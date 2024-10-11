Leading the Way in Automation Testing: Aimore Technologies Launches Cypress Training in Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 11: Aimore Technologies, the leading software training institute in Chennai, has announced the launch of its specialised Cypress Training Program. This program is designed to empower IT professionals with the advanced skills needed to thrive in the field of automation testing. As the global demand for automation testing continues to rise, this course aims to prepare participants to meet the industry's need for skilled Cypress automation experts.

Cypress, a cutting-edge end-to-end testing framework, has become increasingly popular for its ease of use and efficiency in automating web applications. With companies across various industries, including finance, IT, healthcare, and e-commerce, seeking faster and more reliable testing solutions, Cypress has emerged as a top choice for ensuring software quality and performance.

Global Automation Testing Market Poised for Rapid Growth

A recent report by Grand View Research highlights the robust growth of the global automation testing market, which was valued at USD 25.43 billion in 2022 and reached USD 30.24 billion by 2023. The market is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% through 2030, ultimately generating a revenue of USD 92.45 billion by the end of the decade. This surge is being driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies like machine learning, AI, and cloud-based solutions across various industries.

The Asia Pacific region, encompassing major economies such as India, is witnessing even more rapid growth in automation testing, with an anticipated CAGR of 20%. This acceleration is driven by a growing consumer base and supportive government initiatives that promote the integration of cutting-edge technologies.

Rising Demand for Cypress Professionals in India

The demand for Cypress professionals in India is on the rise, with approximately 4,748 job postings related to Cypress automation as of 2024. Job opportunities for Cypress continue to grow each year, even outpacing those for Selenium, signalling a shift in the automation testing industry. This trend reflects the increasing popularity of Cypress, particularly among teams leveraging modern JavaScript frameworks.

While Selenium continues to dominate in terms of overall job postings, Cypress is quickly gaining momentum due to its faster execution times, developer-centric features, and user-friendly interface. When asked about the recent launch of the course, the spokesperson for Aimore Technologies stated, "In response to the growing demand for skilled professionals, Aimore Technologies has introduced this Cypress Training Program. The course is designed to provide participants with a deep understanding of Cypress's capabilities. With an emphasis on hands-on learning and practical application, our program aims to prepare participants for the evolving landscape of automation testing and to enhance their career prospects."

Global Adoption of Cypress Fuels Demand for Skilled Professionals

Cypress is now a go-to tool for companies of all sizes across the globe, ranging from agile startups to established Fortune 500 corporations. According to data from Enlyft, over 4,759 companies worldwide are currently leveraging Cypress, with a strong presence in industries such as Computer Software, Financial Services, and IT and Services. The United States leads in the number of Cypress users, with India and the United Kingdom following closely behind.

In India, the adoption of Cypress is particularly strong within the IT services and e-commerce sectors, driven by the need for enhanced performance, faster testing cycles, and a reduction in manual testing efforts.

AI Boom in India Amplifies Demand for Cypress and Automation Testing Skills

Alongside the rising demand for Cypress professionals, India is experiencing a significant expansion in the AI industry, which is projected to reach USD 28.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45%. This surge in AI technology is driving the need for skilled professionals in engineering, software development, and automation testing. As companies increasingly adopt AI-powered systems, tools like Cypress will be critical in ensuring the reliability and scalability of these innovations.

With hiring activities in the IT sector expected to grow by 31.7% for professionals with 1-5 years of experience, Aimore Technologies' Cypress training program provides a timely opportunity for professionals to upskill and position themselves for success in this evolving job market.

Aimore Technologies is a renowned software training institute based in Chennai that offers cutting-edge training across various IT disciplines. With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and industry relevance, Aimore Technologies has successfully trained thousands of professionals, helping them stay competitive in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

For more information on Aimore Technologies and their software training courses, visit www.aimoretechnologies.com.

