Leading US Wig Brand Paula Young Makes A Grand Entry Into The Indian Market

Nidhi Tiwari and Dr. Gita Prakash try different looks with Paula Young wigs at the Diva Divine Store in Nizammudin, New Delhi

New Delhi (India), August 28: Paula Young, USA’s leading brand for wigs and hairpieces, launched in India on June 1 through a partnership with Diva Divine Hair. The brand aims to cater to the diverse needs of women experiencing hair loss or seeking fashionable and high-quality hair alternatives. As India’s beauty industry reaches new heights, the launch of Paula Young marks a significant milestone.

Our hair holds an abundance of meaning. Generations upon generations of Indian women have worn their hair as symbols of beauty, love, pride, and gentle care. It is a marker of identity rooted in Indian culture, heritage, and all that it encompasses.

“Paula Young’s wide range of high-quality wigs, its accessible pricing and the frictionless buying experience have made it easier than ever before to change or even enhance your look. From long and wavy to stylish short bob cuts, the choices are limitless,” says Mr. Yaduraj Singh, CEO of Diva Divine Hair.

He further adds, “In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, we offer complimentary consultancy and trials within the comfort and privacy of one’s home, keeping in mind a lot of our clients are experiencing Alopecia and hair loss due to Chemo or other medical treatments.”

One of the most compelling aspects of Paula Young’s collection of wigs, made from synthetic fibres, is its unwavering emphasis on versatility. From long, flowy locks, sleek bobs, and chic mid-length styles to edgy pixie cuts, Paula Young’s broad spectrum of styles is sure to please every taste and preference. Each wig is skillfully designed, ensuring a natural look that seamlessly blends with your own hair to elevate your look.

Ms. Nidhi Tiwari, Director of Diva Divine Hair, says, “Whether someone is new to the world of wigs or a seasoned pro, Paula Young’s team of experts, available at Diva Divine Hair stores, are here to welcome all and bring a delightful shopping experience to everyone.”

She adds, “Paula Young’s synthetic wigs mimic the realistic look and feel of natural human hair. Not only do they offer versatility and comfort, but they are super affordable, too.”

Comfort is key, and Paula Young delivers. Their lightweight and breathable wig designs ensure comfortable wear, no matter the weather or occasion. Moreover, their special heat-friendly fibres allow you to style your wig just the way you like it!

With a range of hair textures, colours, lengths, styles, and more, Paula Young ensures that no one is left behind in their pursuit of hair fashion! Beyond its exceptional product offerings, Paula Young is dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience. The brand’s team of experts at Diva Divine stores is readily available to assist customers in finding the perfect wig to suit their individual needs, ensuring a seamless and personalised shopping journey.

With its launch in India, the brand aims to offer choice to its customers—the choice to explore their personal style and the space to embrace their innate beauty. With hair being a tool of self-expression, the ability to effortlessly transform looks opens up a world of creativity and the joy of self-discovery.

Experiment with different hairstyles, colours, and lengths, and revel in the confidence and beauty that come from expressing your true self. Whether it’s for a special occasion, to make a fashion-forward statement, as a solution for hair loss, or simply to satisfy your desire for change, Paula Young helps you curate a unique identity and wear a style that’s authentically you. Unleash your imagination and let your creativity flourish because there’s nothing standing between you and the look of your dreams.

India has always celebrated beauty and embraced a rich tapestry of hair culture. From the fables our grandmothers shared while massaging oil into our scalps to the mesmerising cinematic moments where tresses were wielded as weapons of romanticization and more, our creative imagination has been interlaced with iconic hairstyles.

The seeds of grace were sown with Sadhana’s wispy fringes in Waqt, Asha Parekh’s vibrant ribbons and bangs in Caravan, Hema Malini’s high ponytail in Seeta Aur Geeta, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Aishwarya Rai’s long luscious locks, and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s trendy cuts, as they slowly became our timeless inspiration. And with Paula Young, these iconic styles no longer seem like an unfulfilled desire.

Embark on a transformative journey of individualism and style and express yourselves authentically with Paula Young. So whether you’re a queen of the ‘80s, simmering at 60, or fiery at 40, your natural hair is just the beginning. Join Paula Young in revolutionising the haircare landscape and enhancing the spirited culture of wigs today!

As part of its launch, Paula Young is pleased to offer exclusive introductory discounts and promotions, making it even more accessible for consumers to experience the quality and style synonymous with the brand.

Check out the latest collection of Paula Young wigs available in Diva Divine Hair stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Paula Young also offers home services in these metro cities, making wig-wearing a breeze. Contact them at contact@dividivinehair.com or call them at +91 9650377003 or +91 9810884349.

Visit the Paula Young website for further information and to explore their collection of high-quality wigs.

