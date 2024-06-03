Leadzin Real or Fake? A Comprehensive Review and Ultimate Guide to Verifying Leadzin"

Over the past 3 years, LeadzIn, started by Hussain Khalil, Aliasgar Khalil & Fatema Khalil becoming a COO, has become a well – renowned name in the Ed-Tech and various other tech industries. Registered as Leadzn Private Limited, Leadzin has successfully trained over 100,000 people to achieve financial freedom through their 6 Unique Income Streams. Our members get access to a knowledgeable, encouraging community. With access to 1-1 guidance by experts, students and housewives can learn the skills necessary to help them start earning for themselves, further demonstrating its commitment to fostering a learning environment for our members. However, Leadzin also provides opportunities and has assisted everyone, from differently-abled individuals to Job Professionals who are searching for new sources of income.

Students in Leadzin are empowered to learn skills such as Communication, Web Development and, Video Editing and much more. With these skills, they can start their own agencies or become freelancers as well. Along with these skills, Leadzin also provides comprehensive, all-inclusive Business Packages based on client’s needs. As mentioned above, Leadzin also provides 6 Unique income streams -

1. Digital Products – We offer a wide range of Digital Products including Softwares, Courses, E-Books, Business Packages that our members can promote and earn from them.

2. Drop shipping Package – Anyone can start their own Drop shipping Business where they get access to over 5000+ products that they can sell with their own profits.

3. White Label WhatsApp Automation Agency – Our students have the option to also start their own WhatsApp Automation Agency & provide their services for other clients.

4. Website Builder Program – Our students can also start their own Website Builder Company with their own Branding and Logo. Even if they are freshers but interested to learn more, they get guidance and complete training to progress further.

5. Become A Supplier With Us – Best for resellers and people who have their own businesses – they can become a supplier with us and start making profits for their businesses.

6. Digital Services – Students can get certified in our courses and start their own Freelancing Agencies.

.

Hussain Khalil brings experience ranging over a period of 8 Years of corporate experience, he emphasised the importance of providing a platform to start an online business from anywhere in the world. Aliasgar Khalil, our Co-Founder, comes with over 2 years of experience in the B2B marketing industry. Fatema Khalil is the COO, handling all operations for Drop shipping Business and Leadzin. There might be lot of negative claims surrounding Leadzin, and the question arises – is Leadzin real or fake? The proof that Leadzin is not a scam, lies in our student’s success. From 22-Year-Old students earning over ₹7 Million in Just 2 Years, to job professionals making profits in just a week – Leadzin is committed to assisting people achieve their business dreams.

Benefits of Leadzin’s Programs:

Unique Sources Of Income: Leadzin offers over six different avenues for online income generation.

Business Exposure: Leadzin provides LIVE training from Business Experts in their respective fields for our members to equip them with necessary skills

Sponsored Trips: Get international and national exposure to exotic locations as Leadzin provides sponsored trips to Locations such as Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kashmir and more!

Accessibility: Get access to updated social media content and a supportive community group to foster a growth and learning mindset for Entrepreneurs

Beginner Friendly: No college degree or any prior experience is required to benefit from Leadzin’s programs.

Leadzin's commitment to exposing our members to a Business Landscape positions us as an essential organization for those looking to break free from their limited earning opportunities. However, there are no silver bullets, no tips and tricks to growing. It will take hard work and dedication to succeed at running your own online business!