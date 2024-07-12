Learn How This Father-Daughter Duo is Disrupting The Ever-Challenging Real Estate Industry

Goel Ganga Developments is a brand that is synonymous with quality and timely delivery. As one of the best real estate builders in Pune, they have raised the standard of excellence for real estate properties in Pune. For over 40 years of being builders and developers, Goel Ganga Developments has consistently delivered landmark projects all across the city of Pune, garnering enormous trust of its customers and has firmly established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in Pune. Mr. Subhash Goel, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director with his unwavering passion, zest and experience brings strength to Goel Ganga Developments. His magnanimity, his charm, his confidence, and his unruffled disposition baffling. His passion for real estate and creation is given away by the twinkle that quickly forms in his eye whenever there is a discussion about it. On the same lines Gunjan Goel, his daughter is the Director of Goel Ganga Developments, a prominent real estate development company based in Pune, India. A visionary with the foresight to transform barren lands in the middle of nowhere to self-sufficient, beautiful neighbourhoods, to venture into unknown waters, she is a remarkable businesswoman.

Here is how this father daughter duo are working in a fascinating way to take forward their family name in the real estate industry.

What motivated you to bring Gunjan into the family business? What specific qualities or skills did you see in him that made you confident in his ability to contribute?

Gunjan had been motivated by the real estate business and was always wise enough in business aspects from her early days. In her I witnessed creativity, and the possibility to think analytically and to grasp the nuances of the market condition. Being ‘a willing learner’ added her successes in hee application and zeal to study more to my belief in her to be useful in the family business. It is due to the fact that Gunjan had exemplified the key principles of Goel Ganga Developments’, namely striving for professional integrity, dedication, and the mission of bringing value to the clients.

How do you and Gunjan collaborate on decision-making and leadership within the company? What have been the most rewarding aspects of working together?

I think that Gunjan and I have a great tangible relationship between the two of us and we have a very good core leadership style. She has the creativity and the precious word-of-mouth information of an up-to-date market while I give insights and advice accumulated for years in the industry. We communicate transparently and practical, coordinating with each other; leveraging knowledge to make sound decisions that can lead to organizational and customer goodwill. More clearly, the greatest benefit experienced is improvement of leadership skills within Gunjan and the benefits Goel Ganga Developments has accrued from his deliberate efforts.

What are your proudest moments as a father, both personally and professionally, as you witness Gunjan's achievements and growth in the real estate industry?

Looking at Gunjan the way he has grown to become a responsible, ethical, and compassionate human being is the happiest moment of my fatherhood. Watching her use the principles we taught her and turn her gifts around in making positive changes that benefit society, makes me proud. Finally, professionally, I feel pride when she has gained from members of the same profession, counterparts and buyers or clients. It indeed is a matter of pride seeing her counter multifaceted issues and make critical decisions while at the same time maintaining extreme levels of ethicality.

Questions for Ms. Gunjan Goel

What were the key principles and values that guided you in building Goel Ganga Developments’ reputation for quality, integrity, and customer focus?

Since the start, the organisational values that shaped the business environment included commitment to producing quality goods, professionalism, and customer-orientation. First and foremost, it was crucial to start with the reputation and credibility of the business and ensure that the customers seeking its services are provided with quality work by competent professionals who, in turn, strongly believe that the success of any business is defined by customer satisfaction in the long run. Pursuit of highest levels of ethical practices and professionalism, commitment to deliver quality and value beyond customer expectations formed the core of Goel Ganga Developments’ call and operations.

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see for the real estate industry in India in the coming years?

The most significant opportunity that real estate industries for instance in India are grappling with is the increasing need for housing and or property that meets the global standards in sustainability . The increasing demand of population to settle in urban areas, more especially the developing nations call for improved ways of availing affordable and sustainable housing that will suit the changing demography of population and the social – economic strata of the clients. Also, overcoming the legal issues, clarity and communicating the legal procedures to create confidence among the buyers would go a long way to shape the future of the industry.

On the other hand the prospects are bright where one can expand their business in various ways and also engage in different types of business ventures. The political leadership demonstrates commitment to the development of infrastructure, smart city concepts, and policies supporting the affordable homes segment which are opportunities for growth and creativity in the housing sector. Additionally, the use of technology like, virtual reality, data analysis & automation helps in changing the way the real estate business is designed, sold, and controlled, giving the top players in the market a stronger position.

How do you balance the need for innovation and growth with the importance of maintaining the core values and principles upon which Goel Ganga Developments was founded?

At Goel Ganga Developments we understand that innovation and growth are very crucial if one has to meet the challenges of customer’s dynamic needs. However, we are very decisive about the fact that these undertakings need to be anchored on the fundamental truths of this business. Our approach toward managing change and innovation is to make a shift to develop positive attitudes towards change and new ideas but keep intact our core values of quality, integrity, and customer focus.

At the same time, we have a culture of innovation and encouraging people to think creatively, unconventionally and also have a strong ethics and compliance program that thoroughly emphasizes the principles of corporate and professional integrity including honouring stated commitments. Thus, the idea is to ensure sustainable growth, as well as maintain leadership and be one step ahead of the competition focusing on a reliable and solid business with which Motia Group has become well-versed by now.

What are some of the most valuable lessons you've learned from your father about the real estate business, leadership, and entrepreneurship?

My father has been my role model, teacher, and coach who provided me with advice and guidance that have had a profound impact on my conduct in the real estate business and general management, as well as the ideas that define a successful enterprise. One of the greatest things that I have learned has been the factor of ethics which touches everything that a business may do. He has also awarded me with understanding that real success does not lie in financial profit, but in confidence and content of our clients and shareholders. Apart from that, his views of life-long learning, flexibility, and seeing challenges as opportunities has made me a better person in all personal & professional aspects.

How do you plan to build on the strong foundation your father has established while also bringing your own unique perspective to Goel Ganga Developments future?

With this in mind, I wish to continue honoring and nurturing the excellent core values, high ethical standards, and customer-oriented approach inherited from my father and cultivated over the years at Goel Ganga Developments. However, I also understand that in the current world it becomes essential to advance and embrace change with open arms in the real estate business. Thus, the primary subject of my leadership will be a commitment to pursue all the available opportunities based on the state-of-the art technological solutions, being environmental friendly, and encouraging employees to generate and share their ideas more often. With my father’s strong foundation of values and knowledge rooted in my mind and the new ideas and plans in my heart, I am assured that Goel Ganga Developments will flourish and create, even more, success in the future and present innovative standards for the industry.