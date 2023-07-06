Learning Routes, One of the Top EdTech Companies in India, Celebrates 7 Years of Success

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 6: Learning Routes Pvt. Ltd., one of the top education consultants in India, celebrated 7 years of establishment on July 1, 2023. Envisioned to promote continuous and lifelong learning among all individuals, the company has been making tireless efforts to bring higher education opportunities to a diverse range of working professionals. The company especially caters to the needs of those professionals who are passionately and dedicatedly working to climb to the top of the corporate ladder.

Starting from a small office at Gurugram, the company has today spread its roots to all the major cities in India with 6 branches located in Gurugram, Mohali, Jaipur, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The company specialises in supporting students to pursue management programmes such as online MBA, BBA and PGDM and equips them with adequate support through each step of the way so that they can create an accomplished career for themselves. Taking into consideration the recent developments in the industry, the organisation realises the importance of Data Science, AI & ML, Digital Marketing and other revolutionary technologies and has therefore, engaged itself into helping students explore these technological breakthroughs and make the most out of them. Furthermore, the company makes sure that students enrol only at the top UGC recognised universities, thus ensuring a secure career for them. One of the best things about Learning Routes is that it offers continuous support to students at every step of their career journey.

Learning Routes realises how important it is to stay up-to-date with all the latest developments in the industry and thus, promotes online learning. The company believes that distance and online learning are the mediums that can revolutionise the education sector and provide a chance to individuals to continue learning without putting their careers on hold. To promote the same, the organisation offers invaluable guidance and mentoring to students and helps them find a course that is in alignment with their interests and passions. So far, the company has successfully helped over 35,000 individuals to fulfil their dreams.

Talking on the occasion, Karan Semta, Co-founder & Director of Learning Routes Pvt. Ltd., said, "As an edtech company, we are always looking for opportunities to promote education. We believe that education is the means that can bring about change in this world. Especially in the digital age, it is very important to keep yourself updated with the latest developments in the industry. Therefore, we are continuously looking for opportunities to strengthen our network and establish an ecosystem where working professionals can seek continuous growth."

Anshima Agarwal, Zonal Manager, learning Routes Pvt. Ltd., extended her congratulations to the company, "Congratulations to the entire LR Team on completing 7 glorious years. Last 7 years have passed in the snap of a finger. The most important thing is that we were, we are and we will be going to stay together."

"Today, Learning Routes has completed 7 years and we are here to mark this day. 7 years back, we were a family of 50 people and today, we have grown into a family of more than 500 people. Talking about myself, everything that I am today is because of Learning Routes," said Mr. Rishabh Sharma, Zonal Manager, Learning Routes Pvt. Ltd.

In the past 7 years, Learning Routes has provided a platform to all its employees to grow and flourish. This is reflected in the harmonious workspace that they have established. Most of the employees of the company have been associated with it from the very beginning and thus, possess extensive experience in the EdTech industry, making them some of the top professionals in the market.

In the upcoming years, the company plans to further diversify its range of courses and cater to the needs of a larger segment of individuals to truly achieve the goal of "education for all".

Established in 2016, Learning Routes Pvt. Ltd. is one of the top education consultants in India. It was founded by Karan Semta, Suraj Mishra and Dheeraj Chhabra to promote remote learning among working professionals. The Board of Directors of the company is graced by the presence of Varun Talwar, Karan Semta, Suraj Mishra, Dheeraj Chhabra and Punit Malhotra. Started in a small office in Gurugram, today the company has flourished into six branches with its headquarters located at Plot No. 121, Sector-44, Gurugram, Haryana. The company helps students identify their interests and ambitions and based upon them come up with the most effective career path.

To learn more about the company, you can visit their website at www.learningroutes.in.

