Leaving a successful career in aviation, Dishi Bhatnagar bags Glammonn Mrs India 2nd runner-up.

Delhi, September 29 : Dishi Bhatnagar, who always wanted to see the world of glamour and fashion up close, took the first successful move of her dreams. The country’s prestigious and renowned beauty pageant, Glammonn Mrs India, was recently held in Phuket, Thailand. Dishi was the finalist in this grand beauty contest and won 2nd runner-up and the title of Beautiful Eyes. A 35-year-old young mom, Dishi started her career in the aviation industry, after which she turned to the glamour and modelling industry to explore new avenues.

Talking about her new achievements, Dishi said, “My family has been my strength in this new journey; my in-laws and my husband encouraged me towards my passion. I have a 10-year-old son, and seeing the pride in his eyes for my mother is my biggest victory. At the same time, my heartfelt congratulations to my mentors Man Dua, Amit Dua, Jeet Gill, Monica Bhadauria, Pooja Bimrah, Dr Varun Katyal, Lokesh Sharma, Amita Nangia, Ritu Shivpuri, Ranny Sharma and Dilsha. My parents and this new family of Glammonn gave me a lot of courage to move forward in life.

