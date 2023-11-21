Legends League Cricket Teams Manipal Tigers and the Bhilwara Kings Partner with Floki and TokenFi

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 21: Floki and its sister token, TokenFi, have formed a strategic marketing partnership with two legendary cricket teams: the Manipal Tigers and the Bhilwara Kings.

This partnership is part of an aggressive marketing assault to introduce the Floki and TokenFi brands to over 700 million cricket fans worldwide.

As part of the major marketing campaign, Floki will be the back-of-shirt sponsor and the leading upper-arm sponsor of the Manipal Tigers. At the same time, TokenFi will be the back-of-shirt sponsor and the leading upper-arm sponsor of the Bhilwara Kings.

In addition to the above, a suite of marketing rights ranging from aggressive social media promotion to signed merchandise will be available for Floki and TokenFi.

Floki and TokenFi will get prominent coverage in several major cricket matches in the upcoming Legends League Cricket event that will take place in India between November 18 and December 9, 2023.

TokenFi will first be seen in action in the tournament's opening match when Bhilwara Kings take on India Capitals. At the same time, Floki will appear in the November 20 match between Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants.

A total of 19 matches will be played, giving Floki and TokenFi an opportunity to be repeatedly promoted to a global audience of over 700 million.

In a first of its kind, Floki and TokenFi will also be featured across opposing teams as the Bhilwara Kings take on the Manipal Tigers on November 24th in the "clash of the tokens" style event.

This marketing move is a strong and strategic partnership that will push the Floki and TokenFi brands into the mainstream in India and South Asia and further legitimize them worldwide.

As well as being broadcast all over India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the matches have massive international coverage, such as on ESPN in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Kayo in Australia, and Etilsat in the MENA region.

Here are some interesting numbers about Legends League Cricket, where Floki and TokenFi will now get regular coverage thanks to our partnership with The Manipal Tigers:

* Legends League Cricket reaches over 700 million cricket fans worldwide, primarily in India and Asia. This is massive, considering Asia is expected to fuel the next wave of crypto growth.

* The average TV rating is 300% higher than any other international T20 league.

* 250 million fans watch Legends League Cricket matches live globally.

* Over 450 million fans watch ancillary Legends League Cricket content around the world.

* The league has a strong male audience (91%), predominantly aged 18-34 (65%+), the perfect target audience for crypto messaging.

Floki and TokenFi will also get additional coverage that strategically introduces them to millions of young cricket fans.

These include:

* Floki and TokenFi branding on match uniforms.

* Floki branding on fixed perimeter brands.

* Floki branding on giant screens.

* Social media mentions/integrations across multiple platforms.

* Usage rights of player images, team logo, and more.

* In Conclusion

While this strategic marketing move is a massive one that will introduce Floki and TokenFi to over 700 million people worldwide as we prepare for the raging bull market, it is just one of the many moves we have made to make Floki and TokenFi the most recognized cryptocurrency brands in the world.

