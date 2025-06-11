VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: This World Play Day, LEGO® India is turning up the fun! In a special partnership with quick-commerce platform Blinkit, LEGO® sets are now available for instant delivery across 20+ cities in India. To make moments of creativity even more accessible and joyful for families across India, Blinkit is offering exciting LEGO® sets, including LEGO® City F1 Driver with McLaren Race Car, LEGO® Creator Mighty Dinosaurs, Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull-Back, LEGO® Disney Princess Twirling Ariel Building Set & Fantasy Toy Model and many others.

The partnership launched with a social media campaign on Instagram highlighting the importance of play and encouraging audiences to rediscover creativity through quick, playful moments, made accessible with Blinkit. The LEGO® Group is also running a contest on the occasion of World Play Day on June 11, where participants can build and share their Play Day moment to win LEGO® Sets! The campaign brings alive the brand's vision of learning through play by enabling instant access to LEGO® Sets and inspiring builders of all ages to embrace the power of imagination.

Play Has No Age Limit

At the heart of the campaign lies a simple message: play is for everyone. The LEGO® Group's Play Well report shows that 76% adults in India recognise that play is something they wish they were doing more often, & over 4 in 5 parents wish they could play more as a family, whether you're 7 or 70, There is a LEGO® set for everyone and Blinkit ensures that the joy of building, one brick at a time, is never too far away.

The two brands are achieving this through strategic homepage placement that positions LEGO® sets alongside daily essentials, making creative play as accessible as ordering groceries. Blinkit's quick delivery network means that inspiration can be acted upon immediately - a parent can order a LEGO® set during their child's afternoon nap and have it delivered before they wake up. The platform's curated selection focuses on toys, ensuring the right building experience is available for every skill level and interest. Whether it's a quick build between meetings or a family session on the weekend, the experience of play is now just a few taps away.

"At The LEGO® Group, we believe that play is essential to learning, creativity, and connection," said Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO® India. "World Play Day is a reminder that play is a powerful tool that helps children and adults express themselves, solve problems, and bond with each other. This campaign is a celebration of those everyday moments that have the potential to unlock big ideas. By making play more accessible and spontaneous, we hope to encourage more families to build, imagine, and connect through the joy of LEGO® sets."

Build your moment of play. Discover the LEGO® collection on Blinkit today: https://blinkit.onelink.me/z75u/mx5n1w0s.

About The LEGO® Group

The LEGO® Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO® System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO® bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO® Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean "Play Well".

Today, the LEGO® Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more information: www.LEGO.com

