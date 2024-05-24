Leica announces the continuation of compact digital cameras with the upcoming launch of the Leica D-Lux 8 on 2nd July 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Leica Camera AG will launch the new Leica D-Lux 8 on 2nd July 2024. In 2003, the German premium manufacturer introduced the first D-Lux. Eight generations and numerous special editions later, the D-Lux has solidified its position in the top-quality segment of Leica's digital compact cameras.

The new D-Lux 8 brings the quintessential Leica experience into a more compact and accessible form. The overall user experience and iconic design are a testament to the excellence of the legendary Leica brand, recognised globally as a leader in the field. For enhanced user comfort, the controls have been simplified and ergonomically repositioned, while the user interface, inspired by the popular Leica Q-Cameras, has become even more user-friendly. The D-Lux 8 features a 4/3" CMOS sensor 21 MP (17 MP effective), the fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 ASPH. lens (35mm camera equivalent to 24-75mm), intuitive design and seamless connectivity with the Leica FOTOS app. It is also the first D-Lux that features the versatile DNG format. The flash included with the camera further expands the versatility of the Leica D-Lux 8.

In addition to the camera, a new range of accessories will be introduced. These include a hand grip, carrying straps, wrist straps, and leather protectors available in multiple colours. Additional accessories such as an automatic lens cap, soft release buttons, and a selection of bags, including a hip bag, crossbody bag, and equipment bag, expand the camera's portfolio.

For more information, please visit Leica D-Lux 8 page on Leica's website

Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd)

FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operation in India, with a registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as exclusive Leica authorized distributors for India and the only Leica Store in India.

The Leica D-Lux 8 will be available for sale in India starting 2nd July 2024 at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store for pre-booking at www.leica-store.in

The Leica D-Lux 8 is priced at Rs 1,54,990/- including GST, in India.

