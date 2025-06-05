Leo Dryfruits and Spices Trading Reports 346% Growth in H2 FY25 Profit After Tax

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited,(BSE: 544329), One of the trusted names in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, and grocery products, have announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25 (Sequential Growth over H1 FY25)

* Total Income of ₹ 6946.98 Lakhs, Growth of 288.48%

* EBITDA of ₹ 1128.47 Lakhs, Growth of 219.08%

* PAT of ₹ 666.84 Lakhs, Growth of 345.87%

* EPS of ₹ 4.35, HoH growth of 278.26%

FY25 (YoY Growth over FY24)

* Total Income of ₹ 8735.22 Lakhs, Growth of 40.29%

* EBITDA of ₹ 1482.13 Lakhs, Growth of 33.15%

* PAT of ₹ 816.40 Lakhs, Growth of 21.31%

* EPS of ₹ 5.75, Growth of 8.70%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said, ” We are delighted to report a robust performance in H2 and the full year of FY25, driven by improved operational efficiency, new orders, and the superior quality of Leo's spices and dry fruits.

A key highlight was our successful listing on the BSE SME platform—an important milestone that underscores our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and long-term stakeholder value.

Looking ahead, our focus is on scaling operations through our newly formed subsidiary. We are actively engaging with premium hotel chains across India to supply our high-quality spices, dry fruits, and food products—strengthening our brand and opening new growth avenues.

Additionally, our engagement with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India's Canteen Stores Department, will enable us to broaden our consumer base and enhance our national footprint. With a strong team and quality-first approach, we are confident in delivering sustained growth and value in the coming year.”

Key Operational Highlights

Recognized as Certified Manufacturer-Packer by Ministry of Consumer Affairs • Official certification received from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution • Company is now formally recognized as a manufacturer-packer for a diverse range of consumer goods • Reinforces compliance with packaging, labeling, and quality standards in the Indian consumer market Achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management • Certified by: Guardian Independent Certification Ltd • Scope: o Manufacture, Supply, and Export of Spices o Trading of Dry Fruits and Dairy Items • ISO 9001:2015 certification confirms the company's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards and consistent process control across operations ISO 22000:2018 Certification for Food Safety Management Secured • Awarded by: ROHS Certification Private Limited • Acknowledges the company's compliance with stringent international food safety protocols Approved the formation of Leo Catering Services Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in India • Core Focus o Providing comprehensive food catering services, with a focus vegetarian menu o Packaged and loose vegetarian food services o Specialized ice cream catering for events like programs, seminars, cultural and educational functions • Will handle purchase, preservation, and sale of: o Mineral and aerated waters o Non-alcoholic beverages o Confectionery, baked goods, sauces, and related vegetarian food products • Operational Plans: o Set to establish and operate: o Cafes, restaurants, ice cream stores, kiosks, quick service restaurants, and bakeries o Operations will span across India and international markets

