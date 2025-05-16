Leo Dryfruits & Spices Wins EIH Contract for Trident, Oberoi Hotels & Flight Services Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, (BSE: 544329), One of the trusted names in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, and grocery products, has further reinforced its presence in the luxury hospitality sector by securing a landmark contract with EIH Limited one of India's foremost luxury hospitality companies.

Under this agreement, Leo will supply its signature range of spices and dry fruits to Trident Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, and Oberoi Flight Services in Mumbai. The contract reflects Leo's growing focus on the premium hotel segment and builds on its recent contracts received from the Taj Group of Hotels.

While product rates have been finalized, supply volumes will be determined through individual purchase orders throughout the contract period. The company anticipates total orders of approximately Rs 3 Cr during the first twelve months from the contract's effective date.

This collaboration is expected to enhance Leo's footprint in the luxury hospitality space and open doors for future growth. By serving leading hotel chains known for world-class dining, Leo continues to strengthen its position as a preferred supplier for those seeking consistent quality, taste, and service.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited, said, "We are honoured to be chosen by EIH Limited to supply our premium spices and dry fruits to their Trident Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, and Oberoi Flight Services in Mumbai. This contract is a significant milestone for Leo and reaffirms our focus on the luxury hospitality segment.

Following our recent collaboration with the Taj Group of Hotels, the receipt of this order reflects the growing trust that leading hospitality brands place in our quality and service. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and look forward to expanding our presence in India's premium hotel segment."

