Let’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements

New Delhi (India), March 9: We are thrilled to announce that Zyoin has been awarded the “DivHERsity awards” 2023 conducted by JobForHer.

Top 3 Companies By Industry – Recruitment/Staffing

Top 3 Companies By Employee Voice

Top20 DivHERsity Champions (SMEs/ Startups)

This is the company’s third time being honoured by JobsForHer. Zyoin has emerged as one of the leading recruitment firms in India thanks to its unique Co-Innovation enablement methodology.

Zyoin combines a wide variety of specialities, including strategy, marketing, platform implementation, and operations, informed and inspired by Zyoin’s’ Co-Innovation methodology and recruiting expertise to create a culture and environment in that every employee can thrive.

