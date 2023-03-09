Let’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements
By PNN | Published: March 9, 2023 11:13 AM 2023-03-09T11:13:10+5:30 2023-03-09T11:15:05+5:30
New Delhi (India), March 9: We are thrilled to announce that Zyoin has been awarded the “DivHERsity awards” 2023 conducted by JobForHer.
- Top 3 Companies By Industry – Recruitment/Staffing
- Top 3 Companies By Employee Voice
- Top20 DivHERsity Champions (SMEs/ Startups)
This is the company’s third time being honoured by JobsForHer. Zyoin has emerged as one of the leading recruitment firms in India thanks to its unique Co-Innovation enablement methodology.
Zyoin combines a wide variety of specialities, including strategy, marketing, platform implementation, and operations, informed and inspired by Zyoin’s’ Co-Innovation methodology and recruiting expertise to create a culture and environment in that every employee can thrive.
To know more about Zyoin visit: https://www.zyoin.com
