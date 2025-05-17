Let’s Shawarma: Young Entrepreneur Omkar Jadhav’s Journey to Building the Biggest Shawarma Brand in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17:In 2018, a passionate young man named Omkar Jadhav, who had been working in the food industry since 2016, decided to follow his culinary dream. With fire in his heart and experience in his hands, Omkar started a small shawarma shop — one that would soon grow into a nationwide brand, changing the QSR game in India.

That shop became Let's Shawarma, a brand that not only serves the best shawarma in India but is now marching toward becoming the biggest shawarma brand in India.

A Humble Beginning, A Powerful Vision

The journey of Let's Shawarma started not in a fancy kitchen or corporate boardroom, but in a modest outlet fueled by flavors, hustle, and the determination of a first-generation entrepreneur. Omkar, who had worked with several well-known food brands since 2016, saw the gap between quality food and affordability in the Indian QSR market.

In 2018, with just one shawarma machine and a few signature recipes, launched the first Let's Shawarma outlet. It quickly became a local favorite due to its taste, hygiene, and quick service. Customers kept coming back, not just for the rolls, but for the brand experience.

What began as a passion project soon turned into a vision — to make Let's Shawarma a pan-India brand that provides both great food and great opportunities.

Fastest-Growing Shawarma Franchise in India

In November 2024, Let's Shawarma officially began its franchise expansion. And in just 7 months, the brand has already made its mark across 7+ states with 20+ franchises — a milestone that many QSR brands take years to achieve.

This rapid growth has positioned Let's Shawarma as not only the best shawarma in India but also one of the fastest-growing and most successful QSR franchises in the country.

What makes this journey more inspiring is the franchise model, designed especially for people who want to start a business but don't have prior experience or large investment capacity. With options starting in very low Investment , Let's Shawarma provides complete support, including:

Setup guidance

Operations training

Marketing & branding tools

Raw material supply

Ongoing business mentoring

This is helping hundreds of youth, job seekers, and small-town entrepreneurs become business owners without high risk or complications.

A Brand That Empowers

Let's Shawarma is built on two strong pillars taste and transformation. And now, the brand is taking its mission further by launching a Women Empowerment Program a one-of-its-kind initiative aimed at training and uplifting women and girls who want to work in the food industry.

This free program will offer:

Live café training in actual Let’s Shawarma outlets

in actual Let’s Shawarma outlets Practical skills in cooking, customer service, kitchen hygiene & billing

A Certificate of Completion

Job opportunities and internships within the Let’s Shawarma franchise network

Whether someone wants to work, gain confidence, or even start her own food business in the future this program is a perfect launchpad.

“We believe strong women can build stronger communities. That's why this program will be completely free of cost, with no hidden charges,” says Omkar Jadhav.

To apply for this opportunity, fill out the form below:

https://forms.gle/uiaxm9SmwCvcQ4uv5

The Future is Flavorful

Let's Shawarma's story is more than just about food — it's about creating a movement of change. With a mission to make delicious shawarmas accessible across India and a heart to empower common people to become entrepreneurs, Omkar Jadhav and his team are rewriting the rules of success in India's food industry.

As they move forward with new franchisees, new cities, and new initiatives, one thing is clear — Let's Shawarma is not just a brand, it's a revolution in the making.

About Let's Shawarma

Founded in 2018 by Omkar Jadhav, Let's Shawarma is India's fastest-growing shawarma QSR brand. Known for offering the best shawarma in India, the brand is on a mission to become the biggest shawarma brand in India by making food entrepreneurship easy, affordable, and inclusive.

For Franchise & Partnership Inquiries visit

Website: https://letsshawarma.in/

Email: info@letsshawarma.in

