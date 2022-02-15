LetsVenture rebrands it's brand identity and upgrades its platform for angel investors

, India's leading early stage platform for investors and founders, that counts marquee investors such as Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma, Anupam Mittal, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and its new tagline - LetsVenture Together, driven by the philosophy of helping the investor and founder community to build and invest in India's startup ecosystem together. Alongside the new brand, LetsVenture has also upgraded its platform with an enhanced user experience for angel investors to make angel investments seamless.

As part of the new identity launch, the company unveiled its new logo and tagline - LetsVenture Together, which augments LetsVenture's vision to become partners and enablers to the Indian Private Market ecosystem by helping investors and founders, Invest Together and Build Together. The upgraded platform for angel investors comes with intelligent features and an enhanced design that allows investors to access live deals, top syndicates, upcoming pitching sessions, and product updates while even providing real-time updates on the respective investments while for syndicates the platform will allow them to manage their deal flow & commitments better. LetsVenture plans to develop and launch new products for the investor and startup community in the next 12 months.

LetsVenture, counts marquee startups in its portfolio such as Dukaan, Khatabook, Sugar Cosmetics, Melorra to name a few, saw a significant growth of 120 per cent in the number of deals, with 225+ transactions in CY 2021. LetsVenture's portfolio value is over USD 4 billion and the platform has enabled startup's to raise USD 400 MN across 527+ rounds over the last 8 years. LetsVenture also has over 10,000+ investors on the platform from 60+ countries. LetsVenture recently partnered with MeitY Startup Hub to accelerate the pace of innovation across the startup ecosystem.

The upgraded platform and brand identity follows the emerging trends in the startup ecosystem which saw record levels of investment in 2021 and gave rise to over 40 plus unicorns. This has led to angel investing gaining significant traction amongst HNI's, Family offices and more as a popular alternative asset class for portfolio diversification. There is a fundamental behavioral shift within this ecosystem led by technology which earlier was focused largely on asset allocation across traditional asset classes. To address this shift in the ecosystem, LetsVenture foresees technology to play a major role in building out this community, expanding the networks, improving access and in turn democratizing startup investing.

LetsVenture will strengthen its focus on investor and founder connect programmes to increase founder and investor pipeline on its platform. LetsIgnite-the flagship investor connect initiative of LetsVenture will expand its presence across the country to educate, connect and drive more awareness towards angel investing as an emerging asset class. LV Fuel, a first of its kind dedicated angel investing syndicate designed for seasoned founders to invest in upcoming founders, will also expand its presence across cities.

To cater to the needs of emerging investors and founders in line with the government's vision of creating a digital first economy and digitizing businesses, LetsVenture will launch products and services tailored to the needs of the Indian startup ecosystem in order to make startup investing, fundraising and running a startup accessible to more people.

Commenting on the product platform & the new brand identity, Shanti Mohan, CEO & Co-founder, LetsVenture said, "The early stage ecosystem in India broke all records in India's private market ecosystem in 2021. In 2022, we are seeing very high quality startup founders and a surge in the investors now entering this asset class owing to multiple liquidity events such as IPO, ESOP buy backs and more. Increased capital in growth stages is also adding to the confidence in the potential of the Indian startup ecosystem. We believe that to push India further as one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world, technology led innovation will pave the way to achieve this vision of ours and LetsVenture will be at the forefront of this in the next 5 years."

Talking about the rebranding, Sonam Khurana, VP & Head - Brand & Marketing, LetsVenture, said, "The new brand identity is a reflection of the evolving and vibrant startup ecosystem in India where startups and investors today are growing together to create outlier outcomes. In order to be the catalyst for this innovation we rebranded to reflect this ethos within our products and services. In the next 12-24 months, we aim to launch a slew of brand campaigns in order to increase our presence in the ecosystem and make startups a part of everyday parlance."

Founded in 2013 LetsVenture is today organizing India's private market by making the process of fundraising easy, efficient and transparent for both startups and investors and bringing value-added products to the market. In the last 7 years, startups have raised INR 2,800+ crore across 527+ rounds and the marketplace has 29 Syndicates, 10000+ Angel Investors from 60 countries, and 100 Micro VC Funds.LetsVenture is backed by Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma, Anupam Mittal.LetsVenture partnered with MeitY Startup, established as an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and also launched LV Fuel, an investment syndicate of founders exclusively from LetsVenture's portfolio companies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor