Level Up 11 welcomes Superstar Leg Spinner Rashid Khan as its new brand ambassador

Rashid Khan will be the new face of Level Up 11 marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities, as the company seeks to enhance and strengthen its presence in the online Sports Gaming industry.

He is one of the world's most famous cricketers and a great ambassador for the sport, as his story has inspired people all over the world to pursue their dreams. The Afghanistan mystery spinner with the whirring arm action and clicking fingers and wrists has been generating unplayable balls that have been upsetting top-class batsmen and claiming wickets at an impressive level.

Khan's passion and drive are infectious, in addition to his obvious skills, and is always eager to put himself to the test on cricket's biggest stage. No doubt he is one of the most successful cricketers that Afghanistan has produced.

Rashid Khan, Level Up 11 Brand Ambassador, stated, "I am elated to connect with Level Up 11 - because it provides millions of sports fans the ability to be the decision-maker, create their team, and experience the game first-hand. The Level Up 11 platform exemplifies the importance of picking the correct players and assembling a team based on the playing conditions."

Commenting on Rashid Khan's association with Level Up 11, Parul Khanna, CEO, Level Up 11 said, "Rashid's enormous popularity among sports fans, coupled with his leadership capabilities and sharp cricketing insight, makes him the ideal fit for our brand. He is a fine crafter of the ball and it is always a delight to watch him play. He encapsulates all of the qualities that our users seek when organizing their fantasy team. His appeal and story are perfectly aligned with the brand Level Up 11, which allows people to level up by playing and winning big on its fantasy platform. This affiliation, we believe, will assist us astronomically growing our current user base, allowing sports fans to experience our unique format."

He concluded, "Fantasy sports platforms Level Up 11 has a bright future as we are rapidly gaining ground with the Indian youth and ushering in a new era in the sports industry as a whole."

Rashid Khan was drafted into the Gujarat Titans squad for INR 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

'LEVELUP11', a brand of Cobaltzebra Info Technologies Private Limited is a fantasy sports platform that allows sports enthusiasts in India, to play their favorite games virtually and earn exciting cash rewards. We provide a unique offering of Daily Fantasy sports around Cricket, Soccer & Kabaddi. Available on Web, Android & IOS with exclusive user base of over 60K in a short span of five 7 months only.

