Liberty Unveils Women's Day Brand Video 'Girls Breaking Free': Celebrates Courage, Pride, and Empowerment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Liberty General Insurance launches its Women's Day brand video, 'Girls Breaking Free,' a compelling narrative that champions the essence of pride, and empowerment. This initiative is set to leave a lasting impact, symbolizing Liberty's commitment to Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion beyond just a single day.

The brand film breathes new life into a very colloquially used phrase 'Haath Se Nikal Gayi.' Traditionally laden with negative connotations, the term is reimagined to honor women who dare to defy societal norms and pursue their own paths with independence and self-assurance. It's a tribute to those who exhibit the courage to be their own person, embodying responsibility, ambition, and the spirit of freedom.

Reflecting on the campaign, Parag Ved, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance, expressed, "The antiquated notion of 'Haath Se Nikal Gai' has historically served to undermine women's autonomy, suggesting a life under patriarchal oversight. This brand film flips this narrative, celebrating it as an emblem of liberation, independence, and the rightful control over one's destiny."

"More than just altering perceptions, through this video, we aim to contribute to a broader dialogue about gender equality, the dismantling of traditional gender roles, and the importance of creating a society where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive based on their talents and aspirations. It's about recognizing the strength and potential of women to lead, innovate, and inspire change within our communities and industries," Mr. Ved added.

With the release of 'Girls Breaking Free', created by 'Water Communications', Liberty General Insurance transcends conventional celebrations of International Women's Day, proposing a reflective and forward-thinking interpretation of what genuine empowerment and equality entail in the contemporary world.

