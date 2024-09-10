LIDE, the Largest Business Organisation in Latin America Opens Office in India

Business Wire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: LIDE, the largest business leaders organisation in Latin America, has opened its first office in India. LIDE, who represent over 2,000 large-cap member companies globally have a business network spanning 34 economic sectors. Founded in Brazil in 2003, LIDE's objectives are to promote dialogue, collaboration, bilateral partnerships and responsible economic growth for business leaders across private and public sectors.

With international offices in more than 20 countries, the office, which is in Mumbai has become LIDE's 43rd global office. The office will not only aim to strengthen trade relations between Brazil and India but also serve as a bridge for Indian companies and organizations to explore new markets where LIDE is already present. The office will look to prioritize sectors such as agribusiness, technology, infrastructure, energy and innovation. Currently, Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral trade reaching nearly USD 12 billion in 2023.

Speaking on the opening of its first office in India, Joao Doria, Founder and Co-chairman of LIDE said, "The arrival of LIDE in India accelerates opportunities for new business between India and Brazil and enhances economic and institutional relations between these two great nations. Our aim is to provide a platform for natural interactions in a neutral environment for private as well as public sector players. There is enormous potential for both countries as India is expected to be one of the top three global economies by 2030 thus creating ample opportunities for bilateral trade growth."

