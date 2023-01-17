Life Inside Media associates with actor Anup Soni for the upcoming Ad campaign for Indigo Global School

Life Inside Media, a leading video production company based out of Pune, has teamed with acclaimed television actor Anup Soni for a one-of-a-kind ad campaign for Indigo Global School. The TVC emphasizes the school's pedagogy and long-term vision of comprehensive & holistic student development.

The 30-second TV commercial wonderfully captures Indigo Global School's vision from a father's perspective. This Ad film featuring Anup Soni explains how the school mobilizes intuitive learning and a value-based curriculum for children from kindergarten to 12th standard, focusing on a perfect balance of Skills, Values, Technology, Flexibility, Learning Outcomes, Creativity, and Global Exposure.

"While conceptualising and finalizing the face for the Ad campaign with Vinamra P. and Mayank G. from the creative agency for Indigo Global School, Anup Soni was the first choice," Srijit Nayar, Co-founder & CEO of Life Inside Media. Anup's commanding and powerful on-screen presence need no introduction. Moreover, we were confident he would be an appropriate pick for the advertisement due to his popularity as a household name."

Anup Soni is well-known as the host of the famous television show Crime Patrol. He is a National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus and has worked in various shows and films on television and digital platforms. He has appeared in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Aahat and web series such as Tandav and Dhindora, to name a few.

Life Inside Media is a video production company that empowers brands across mediums with result-driven films and videos, helping brands meet various objectives, including branding, engagement, product awareness, promotions, and sales.

Life Inside Media, with a team of passionate and creative individuals, provides a wide range of services, including producing films, Digital Video Ads and Television Commercials, Documentaries, Web Series, and other long and short formats of videos.

"We are committed to contributing positively to whatever we take up and ensure that our work is infectious, original, and delivered at speed." Amit Singh, Fonder-Director, Life Inside Media.

With the upcoming admission season, Indigo Global School has released the TVC across national television channels and digital platforms, aiming to expand its reach and build a strong brand image as one of the top education institutes in India.

