Likes on tweets to go private this week, Musk says people must 'like' without being attacked

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Soon users of X will be able to like posts on the social media platform without anyone else getting to know about it.

Elon Musk-owned X's engineering said that this week they are making 'Likes' private for everyone to better protect their privacy.

"You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot)," the engineering team of X (formerly known as Twitter) said.

However, users can see who liked their posts.

Like count and other metrics for one's own posts will still show up under notifications.

"You will no longer see who liked someone else's post," it said.

Elon Musk on his X timeline wrote that it was important to allow people to like posts without "getting attacked for doing so!"

Reportedly, the private likes feature already exists for X premium users.

"Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be "edgy" in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image. Soon you'll be able to like without worrying who might see it. Also a reminder that the more posts you like, the better your For you algorithm will become," Director of Engineering at X, Haofei Wang, wrote on the platform in May.

