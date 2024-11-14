Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd reports Net Profit of Rs. 50.03 crore in H1 FY25, growth of 7.55 Percent Y-o-Y

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] November 14: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading healthcare companies has reported standalone net profit of Rs. 50.03 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2024, growth of 7.55% Y-O-Y as compared to the net profit of Rs. 46.52 crore in H1 FY24. Income from operation for the H1 FY25 was reported at Rs. 308.50 crore, higher by 5.79% Y-O-Y over H1 FY24 income from operation of Rs. 291.61 crore. EBITDA for the H1 FY25 ended September 2024 was reported at Rs. 71.50 crore as compared to Rs. 68.25 crore EBITDA in H1 FY24 registering growth of 4.76% Y-O-Y. EPS for H1 FY25 was reported at Rs. 24.96 per share.

Approved dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share for the FY23-24 at the 30th AGM held on 30th Sep 2024

Foreign Institutional Investor gradually increased stake in the company to 5.19% as on 30th Sep. 2024

Company is also among a very few companies to achieve a profit growth every single year from FY13 to FY24.

Shareholders at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved a dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share (18%) for the FY 2023-24.

As of September 2024, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have steadily raised their holding in the company to 5.19% from 2.59% as on September 2023. The company aims to reach a revenue target of Rs. 750 crore by FY26 through focused growth strategies, business expansion into high-value product lines, and entry into new markets. Company is also among a very few companies to achieve a profit growth every single year from FY13 to FY24.

Financial Highlights (Standalone)

(Amount in Cr except EPS)

H1 FY25 H1 FY24 Y-O-Y FY24 FY23 Y-O-Y Total Income 328.88 307.99 6.78% 614.97 532.78 15.43% EBITDA 71.50 68.25 4.76% 134.33 111.68 20.28% Profit before Tax 64.26 62.32 3.11% 122.24 100.48 21.66% Net Profit 50.03 46.52 7.55% 93.30 72.90 27.98% E.P.S (Rs. ) 24.96 23.30 7.12% 46.58 36.40 27.97%

Commenting on the results and performance, Mr. Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “We are pleased to report continued strong growth across all business verticals H1 FY25, while maintaining a net debt-free status. Our new product launches in domestic and export markets have strengthened our market presence and accelerated growth, positioning us for even better performance during the second half of the year. Through a combination of robust growth initiatives, high-quality products, geographic expansion, and operational improvements, we are on track to achieve our ambitious Rs. 750 crore revenue target by FY26. Notably, we are among a select group of companies that have consistently achieved profit growth every year from FY13 to FY24.”

The company's expansion strategy involves registering new products for export, increasing its market presence, and leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to meet international standards.

In FY25, company will continue to expand its global and regional footprints while building a strong portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segment especially women healthcare, dermatology to complement its strong presence in the acute segment. The liquidity position of the company is on a strong foundation, supported by healthy cash accruals, no-term debt, and healthy return ratios. Committed to R&D and innovation, company has a strong lineup of over 1,700 registered products and 700 more in development.

Lincoln Pharma exports to 60+ countries spanning East & West Africa, Central & North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. With recent entry into the Canadian market and approvals from TGA – Australia and EU GMP, the company is poised for further global expansion, while also aggressively pursuing product registration for its Cephalosporin plant in Mehsana. These initiatives align with the company’s revenue target of Rs. 750 crore for FY26.

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, ant-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has filed 25 plus patent applications and is awarded with seven patents.

About Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited

Providing Affordable and Innovative medicines for healthier lives.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the leading healthcare companies in Gujarat, India. Established in the year 1979, the company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has over 1,700 registered products and another 700 in pipeline. The company has its strong presence in Domestic market with good strength of own field force and also exports to more than 60 Countries.

Company has developed many new drug delivery dosage forms over years and has a track record of launching many first-of-its-kind innovative products. Company works with vision for nurturing innovations and bringing them to Indian patients at affordable cost to create “Healthcare for All”.

Lincoln Pharma has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facility units at Khatraj in Ahmedabad and Mehsana, Gujarat. Company's manufacturing facilities comply with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharma formulations like Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Syrups, Ointments, etc.

Company’s key strength is embedded in its cutting-edge research and development capabilities. The company has a strong R&D team including 30 plus scientists. It has filled 25 plus patent applications and is awarded seven patents. R&D facility of the company is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Technology, Government of India and furnished with state-of-the-art devices and equipment for internal physical, chemical and microbiological analysis of all products.

Company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600. Company has a wide national distribution network through 21+ Super Stockist in 26 states across India.

Going green, company has also set up a new Solar Plant of 1 MW at factory's rooftop in addition to two windmills. This way we are producing renewable energy to our consumption nearly 65% resulting significant saving in the electricity cost and helped the company to become a self-sustainable and environment-friendly organization.

