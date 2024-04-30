Little Millennium Education Pvt. Ltd. Demonstrates Commitment to Social Responsibility through heart whelming CSR Initiative

SRV Media

Goa [India], April 30: Little Millennium Education Pvt. Ltd. proudly showcased its dedication to social responsibility during its Annual Offsite event held in Goa. The event, which took place on 19th April, 2024 was marked by a special CSR initiative aimed at making a positive impact on the community. At this memorable gathering, Little Millennium's passionate employees displayed their creativity by crafting innovative handmade toys for the children from the Robinhood Army. These personalized gifts were not only a source of joy but also served as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged children.

The CEOs, Sajid Ali and Anand R., along with esteemed EC members including Geetika Bahuguna, COO Academics, Manisha Sharma, CHRO, and Rani Abrol, CFO, had the privilege of presenting these tokens of appreciation. Their presence underscored the company's ongoing dedication to creating meaningful change and fostering community engagement. Suresh Wadar, RHA Area Manager for the Goa Chapter, graced the occasion with the children, further amplifying the spirit of giving and collaboration.

"This initiative reflects Little Millennium's unwavering dedication to empowering lives and fostering community engagement," said Manisha Sharma, CHRO, "We believe in the power of collective action to create a brighter future for all, our vision and mission focuses on nurturing young minds and providing opportunities for them to realize their true potential, which aligns perfectly with such CSR activities.

This initiative is a great example of how companies can integrate their business goals with community development, creating a win-win situation for both the organization and the society at large. May this inspiring example encourage other organizations to follow suit and create meaningful change!

