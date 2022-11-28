Litventure - A unique Lit Fest at Children's Academy Group of Schools

Litventure 2022: Books for Life - A melting pot of literary events, was organised by the Children's Academy Group of Schools in association with Neil D'Silva-horror fiction writer and alumnus of the school-on 26th November 2022 at Children's Academy, Malad.

The day began with the lighting of the lamp, in veneration to the founder Principal Late V.V. Bhat followed by an address by Ronit Bhat, Group Communications Head, Children's Academy Group of Schools.

Litventure is a platform for learning about new trends in literature. It ignites the interest of students and introduces them to the fascinating world of literature. Over the years, Litventure has seen a turnout of some of India's big literary names like Olivier Lafont, Ketan Bhagat, Kiran Manral, Neil D'Silva, Gopika Kapoor to name a few. Students and educators from schools across Maharashtra have benefitted from the insightful sessions.

This year too, Litventure saw panel discussions, hands-on workshops and book talks for students from across 17 schools in Maharashtra. The event saw panel discussions by renowned authors on subjects ranging from interpretation of ancient epics called 'Epic Tales, New Voices' with panellists like Koral Dasgupta, Utkarsh Patel, Shatrujeet Nath, to panels like 'Literature on Screen' featuring experts like Sidharth Jain, Sammeer Arora, Suhail Mathur, Sapna Bhavnani, and Neil D'Silva. The event had a special panel called 'The Author within Us', a session with authors like Karan Oberoi, Richa Lakhera, S. Venkatesh, Richa Shrivastava Mukherjee who belong to different walks of life. The budding authors listened in rapt attention as authors like Kiran Manral, Meghna Pant, Richa Shrivastava Mukherjee, Siddhant Khanna, Shatrujeet Nath chatted about the enduring books that inspired them and shaped their writing styles.

The program also featured books talks on Rising by Kiran Manral, Playthings by Neil D'Silva, The Sinister Summer Holiday by Anirban Bhattacharyya, The Curse of Kuldhara by Richa Shrivastava Mukherjee, Contamination by Richa Lakhera where the authors shared their insights about their books. The student authors of Children's Academy- Hitansh Shah, Ronav Bihani, Revant Nangalia, Aarush Jain, Yugen Mehta, and Khanak Saboo-shared their experience while creating their book- Lets Not Grow Up.

The fun fair was a special section where students played Literature-themed games and enjoyed to their heart's content, an excellent opportunity for students to discover new books!

Workshops provided a platform for students to interact with experts like Sunita Saldanha, Gayatri Aptekar, Anirban Bhattacharyya, and Sonia Rao. There were workshops held to enhance writing skills among the budding authors.

It was an event that transcended the previous editions of Litventure with its sheer magnitude. On the occasion, Group Communication Head, Ronit Bhat said, "We started Litventure with a view to encourage students to read and to make them aware of and introduce them to contemporary Indian authors and I believe we have succeeded in our endeavour. This was the grandest Litventure till date and I'm sure the next one will be even grander."

It was a day well spent, amongst literature, movies, adventure - Litventure.

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to three schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other two branches are at Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

