Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honoured the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Gaurav Dubey, Founder & CEO of Livlong 365, was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking post felicitation, Gaurav Dubey responded, "To receive the prestigious Times 40 under 40 award in the Emerging Entrepreneur in Health Tech category is a huge validation for our endeavour. It's an honour and I thank the Times group for recognizing our efforts in this direction."

Although healthcare is a necessity in the present day and age, when it comes to getting the right treatment or availing the right clinical services, most expenses are out-of-pocket. There is also a huge gap between consumer needs and existing insurance products. To bridge this gap with the right mix of healthcare services, Livlong Protection & Wellness Solutions Limited was established in 2021.

Livlong 365 strives to deliver accessible, affordable, trusted and quality healthcare services and ensure healthcare costs are more standardised and predictable for the masses with customer-centric products. Within just 2 years in the healthcare sector, Gaurav Dubey, Founder & CEO, Livlong 365, is being felicitated with the Times 40 under 40 Award 2023 in the "Emerging Entrepreneur in Health Tech" category.

ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNEY

Gaurav Dubey, an alumnus of Marine Engineering and Research Institute, has 15+ years of experience in building and scaling up myriad businesses like Kotak Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Aegon Life. His transition from a marine engineer to leading and representing the insurance sector is indeed a major milestone in his personal and professional growth.

Gaurav's deep understanding of the Indian insurance space played a pivotal role in establishing Livlong 365 as a name synonymous with quality healthcare and excellence in service. His expertise helped bridge the gap between consumer needs and existing insurance products, primarily in OPD and also lessen the burden of out-of-pocket expenses.

Furthermore, establishing a sustainable and scalable business that caters to the demanding health insurance sector and dynamic consumer healthcare needs was the driving force to build an empire of 400+ dedicated employees within a span of 2 years.

VISIONARY LEADERSHIP

At the core, Livlong Protection & Wellness Solutions Limited works on the concept of Payvidor, which integrates the powerful Payer-Provider solutions to provide a wholesome healthcare experience. Recently, the company was rebranded as "Livlong 365" to ensure healthcare stays on top - 365 days a year, bringing convenience and affordability to the doorstep of people across the nation.

Currently, Livlong 365 offers a gamut of services, ranging from doctor consultations (General physicians, specialists and multi specialists), lab tests, health plans, OPD plans, wellness products, home care and a lot more. With presence across 2000+ cities and 19000+ pin codes, Livlong 365 is growing stronger day-by-day towards becoming a top player in the healthcare sector.

