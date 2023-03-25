LIXIL launches a State-of-the-Art LIXIL Experience Center in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (/PNN): The LIXIL Group, which owns leading global brands GROHE and American Standard, has announced the opening of its first LIXIL Experience Center in BKC, Mumbai. Located in the heart of Mumbai and spread over an area of 4,694 sq. ft., the LIXIL Experience Center is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, design, and sustainability.

The LIXIL Experience Center is a design hub that includes a plethora of choices in bathroom products and its latest bath innovations. It offers complete bathroom solutions where customers can walk in and conceptualize their bathroom concept. From faucets and fixtures to stylish vties and soaking tubs, the LIXIL Experience Center is a destination for customers to create their dream bathroom.

Drawing upon the principles of design and innovation, the LIXIL Experience Center promises to bring a new level of luxury to bathroom spaces. The moment a customer steps in, they are enveloped in an atmosphere of opulence and refinement. From the curated selection of bathroom fixtures to the carefully chosen colors and textures, the LIXIL Experience Center has been meticulously planned to reflect the highest standards of excellence.

The LIXIL Experience Center is designed to provide customers with an immersive experience, allowing them to explore and select the products they want. It features a range of interactive displays, allowing customers to try out different features and products before making a final decision. It also offers professional installation services, ensuring that customers get the results they desire for their bathroom project. The LIXIL Experience Center's knowledgeable staff can work with customers and clients to create a distinctive and luxurious bathroom.

Speaking on the launch of the LIXIL Experience Center, Bobby Joseph, Leader, LWT India & Subcontinent (GROHE & American Standard), said, "The new LIXIL Experience Center in Mumbai marks an important milestone for the company. The LIXIL Experience Center offers a unique opportunity for customers to interact with the products and solutions in a highly immersive and engaging manner. With our commitment to innovation, design, and sustainability, LIXIL is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the Indian bathroom industry."

LIXIL Experience Center, G3 and G4, Platina BKC, Plot No. C-59, Platina G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai. The LIXIL Experience Center is open to visitors for guided tours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every GROHE product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Renowned highlights such as GROHE Eurosmart or the GROHE thermostat series underline the brand's profound expertise. Focused on customer needs, GROHE thus creates intelligent, life-enhancing, and sustainable product solutions that offer relevant added valueand bear the "Designed in Germany" seal of quality: R&D and design are firmly anchored as an integrated process in Germany. GROHE takes its corporate responsibility very seriously and focuses on a resource-saving value chain. Since April 2020, the stary brand has been producing CO2-neutral* worldwide. GROHE has also set itself the goal of using plastic-free product packaging by 2021. Find out more at: www.grohe.co.in.

American Standard is one of the most iconic brands in stary ware and has earned the trust of its customers by constantly delivering style, quality, and reliability to their bathrooms. Today, backed by more than 150 years of pioneering legacy, American Standard continues to raise the bar in delivering dependable bathroom solutions that combine thoughtful designs and innovative technologies to create inviting bathroom sanctuaries that offer ultimate comfort and performance to its customers. Making life healthier, safer, and more beautiful at home, at work, around town, and throughout the worldthat is the vision of American Standard. Find out more at: www.americanstandard.in.

GROHE and American Standard are part of the strong brand portfolio of the Japanese manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products, LIXIL.

