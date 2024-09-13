LLumar and Gras-i Celebrate 25 Years of Innovation and Leadership in India’s Performance Films Market

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India] September 13: LLumar, a global leader in high-performance automotive and architectural window films, proudly celebrates 25 successful years in India in partnership with Gras Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Gras-i). This milestone marks two and a half decades of mutual growth, innovation, and market leadership in the performance film segment, establishing LLumar as a premium brand in India.

Gras-i has played a crucial role in introducing LLumar to India, creating a robust distribution network and fostering an ecosystem that has solidified LLumar’s position in the market. The 25-year collaboration between LLumar and Gras-i showcases the synergy between the two brands, built on trust, consistency, and a shared vision for the future.

The event commemorating this achievement was graced by Mr. Andrew Vickers, Commercial Manager for Eastman Chemicals – Performance Films Division, who oversees the EMEA region and the Indian subcontinent. Mr. Vickers has been instrumental in overseeing LLumar's journey in India, having closely observed the evolution of the brand since its inception.

Mr. Andrew Vickers, Commercials Manager for Eastman Chemicals – Performance Films Division (Parent company of brand LLumar) shared, “India has always been a market with immense potential, and witnessing the growth of LLumar in collaboration with Gras-i has been truly rewarding. The next few years will be critical as we expand into newer segments and strengthen our foothold in the luxury car market, while also exploring offerings for the mid-segment range.”

The Indian automotive industry is on the cusp of a significant boom, and LLumar is poised to capitalize on this momentum. With record sales of 4 million passenger vehicles and 40,000 luxury cars in 2023, LLumar is committed to expanding its product portfolio with innovative solutions like Wrap Protective Films set to launch by 2025.

Mr. Sanjiv Zaveri, Managing Director of Gras-i, expressed, “Our journey with LLumar has been a remarkable one, defined by integrity, trust, and a commitment to quality. We've witnessed brands come and go, but our partnership with LLumar has endured because we've built a solid ecosystem that prioritizes consistency and customer satisfaction. As we celebrate 25 years, we're just getting started – we have much more to achieve together in the coming years.”

The celebration also highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by disorganized competition and the influx of inferior grade products. LLumar's focus on quality remains unwavering, ensuring that customers receive long-lasting, premium protection for their vehicles and properties.

