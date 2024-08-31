Loan Against Property of up to Rs 15 Crores on Bajaj Markets

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, enables customers to explore loans against property of up to Rs 15 Crores. With interest rates starting as low as 9.25 per cent per annum and flexible repayment tenure of up to 25 years, this loan is a robust financial solution. It can be quite beneficial for those seeking substantial financing with long-term repayment options.

One can choose from multiple lenders offering a range of options tailored to individual financial needs on Bajaj Markets. The loan comes with minimal documentation requirements, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the applicant. The application process is streamlined and made completely digital, allowing users to apply for the loan anytime, anywhere.

In addition to this, Bajaj Markets also provides a loan against property EMI calculator on its platform. This tool helps users plan their finances more effectively by calculating the estimated monthly instalments based on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. By using this calculator, customers can make informed decisions that align with their financial goals and capabilities.

Currently, Bajaj Markets has partnered with 9 prominent lenders in India that offer loan against property. This collaboration ensures that users can benefit from competitive rates and loan terms.

Alongside this, customers can check various other financial products and services on the platform. These include multiple loan offers, credit cards, investment options, and insurance policies. To know more and apply for any of these, individuals can check the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

