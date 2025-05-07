Logistics-Tech Startup Shiplog Raises Rs 6.5 Crore Seed Funding to Revolutionize Speedy Delivery Solutions for D2C and Ecommerce Businesses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Gurugram-based logistics-tech startup Shiplog has secured INR 6.5 Crore in a seed round led by Mumbai based Deepak Bhagnani Family Office. This marks Shiplog's maiden fundraising round since its inception in 2022; prior to this, the startup had remained bootstrapped.

The company will deploy the newly acquired seed capital to enhance and optimize its existing technological infrastructure, facilitate the expansion of its team across key verticals, and develop an innovative AI-driven inventory management system leveraging advanced predictive analytics for optimal inventory management. They are currently focused on establishing a strong presence and positioning themselves as a leading player in the Delhi-NCR region, which represents the largest market for fulfilment through dark stores & quick deliveries in India.

Shiplog currently handles over 15,000 orders daily. The startup's business model is built around providing rapid last-mile delivery solutions for D2C brands and e-commerce businesses, specializing in 4-hour, same-day, and next-day deliveries. Their tech-enabled hyperlocal delivery approach eliminates the need for substantial investments in logistics infrastructure, allowing D2C and online-commerce enterprises to compete effectively with established players while gaining robust control over their inventory. Bolstered by the seed funding, Shiplog is aiming to triple its MRR (monthly revenue rate) within the next six months as an immediate milestone.

Speaking on the fundraise, Kamal Sharma, Pratik Dasgupta & Shubhangi, Co-Founders of Shiplog commented, "We are elated to have secured this seed round of investment. As we continue to disrupt the nation's logistics industry through our dark stores, tech and delivery networks, we're extremely grateful to our investor Deepak Bhagnani Family Office for expressing confidence in and backing our vision of revolutionizing quick delivery segment for D2C brands. Unlike traditional logistics service providers, which typically offer delivery times of 3-4 days, our seamless and reliable end-to-end solution enables same-day or next-day delivery. This allows our partnered brands to stay ahead of competition and cater to the rapidly evolving consumer demands of the e-commerce/D2C landscape. The funds raised in this round shall be instrumental to our growth and scaling in the near future, and also catalyse our long-term vision to be the leading brand in rapid delivery solutions for D2C brands in India".

Deepak Bhagnani, Angel Investor added, "Following the rapid expansion of quick-commerce in our country in the recent years, consumer preferences have increasingly shifted towards faster delivery options. Shiplog, with their promise of quick and efficient deliveries for online-first and D2C brands, is well-positioned to disrupt the industry through their last mile, superfast delivery solutions. We were impressed by team's dedication and vision of the founders, and are now excited to contribute to the growth story of Shiplog as their investor".

According to a Redseer Consulting report, India's D2C market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40% between 2022 and 2027. As the D2C and quick-commerce markets expand in India, there is shifting consumer preference for faster delivery timelines. Currently, of the 12 million daily e-commerce deliveries in India, less than 20% are fulfilled on the same day, while a significant majority of them being completed within a 3-4 days' timeframe. Shiplog aims to address this gap by providing efficient, faster delivery solutions to meet evolving customer expectations and support the next phase of e-commerce growth in India.

Traditional logistics models, relying on centralized warehouses, often result in inefficiencies, extended delivery timelines, increased order cancellations, and higher inventory maintenance costs. Shiplog addresses all these challenges, empowering D2C and online-first brands with tech-enabled, faster fulfillment solutions that enhance customer experiences while reducing operational costs. By deploying a network of strategically located dark stores closer to end customers, Shiplog ensures superfast deliveries, reducing Return to Origin (RTO) rates and improving profit margins. Their technology-driven platform provides real-time order tracking, inventory visibility, and actionable analytics, enabling brands to optimize operations and streamline delivery route planning.

Shiplog has successfully reduced Return to Origin (RTO) rates, enhanced Delivery Success Rates (DSR), and achieved timely delivery within 7-8 hours for over 98% of orders for its partners. The startup is also leading the charge in the green logistics sector by using electric vehicle (EV)-based transportation solutions. In the near future, Shiplog aspires to raise bigger rounds of funding.

