LogiVerse Innovations and Excellence Awards 2024 Recognises Industry Leaders and Trailblazers at Logimat India

New Delhi (India), March 7: India's most prestigious logistics awards, the much-anticipated LogiVerse Innovations and Excellence Awards 2024 took place with grandeur and excitement, celebrating outstanding achievements in the logistics industry. Held in Delhi NCR the event witnessed a gathering of esteemed industry leaders, innovators, and pioneers, marking a momentous occasion in India’s logistics landscape at one of the World's biggest Logistics Show, Logimat India 2024.

The awards ceremony, spanning over 60 categories, aimed to honour innovation, excellence, and resourcefulness in various segments of the logistics sector. From ground-breaking technological advancements to exceptional service delivery, the awards highlighted the remarkable contributions of companies and individuals in shaping the future of logistics. The awards were graced by esteemed dignitaries. Shri Amit Kumar Singh, IRTS, Managing Director of Central Warehousing Corporation, and a distinguished figure in the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, presided as the Chief Guest. Joining him was Dr. Anup Wadhawan, IAS (Retd.), Former Commerce Secretary of the Government of India, as the Guest of Honour.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the logistics industry’s finest,” said Mr Sachin Patil, Managing Director and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India, the organisers of LogiMAT India 2024 and LogiVerse Innovations and Excellence Awards. “The diversity and depth of talent showcased tonight are a testament to the industry’s resilience and commitment to driving innovation, excellence and sustainability.”

As the logistics industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing market dynamics, events like the LogiVerse Innovations and Excellence Awards play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating the industry’s achievements. They inspire innovation, foster excellence, and propel the logistics sector towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

About LogiMAT India:

LogiMAT India is the satellite show of Europe's biggest intralogistics exhibition, LogiMAT Stuttgart. Organised by Messe Stuttgart India Pvt Ltd, it is a leading international trade fair for intralogistics solutions and process management with a world-class reputation making its debut in India between 28 February – 01 March 2024 at IEML, Delhi NCR. With a focus on innovation and technology, the event provides a comprehensive platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and advancements in the intralogistics, transportation, warehousing and automation sectors.

