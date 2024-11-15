Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate fourth Audit Diwas Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha will inaugurate the fourth Audit Diwas organised by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Saturday in New Delhi, a release said.

This year's celebration marks a crucial milestone in the journey towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance.

Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, along with Senior Management, Principal Accountants General, Directors General, Accountants General, Principal Directors, and esteemed guests, including members of the CAG's Audit Advisory Board and senior officials from various Ministries & Departments, will be present on the occasion.

The release added that the main event of the Audit Diwas will be a celebration of knowledge sharing and recognition.

The day's program includes the unveiling of subject-based compendia, the release of "The Catalysts" -highlighting innovative initiatives in pursuit of good governance; a publication of Professional Contribution of SAI India in the International Arena Volume -I and a Coffee table book highlighting organizational initiatives and their impacts.

A demonstration of AI's potential in crafting podcasts of Audit Reports will further underline the CAG's commitment to technological advancement.

The valediction ceremony for the 2022 batch of IA&AS Officer Trainees, celebrates the future of auditing; while the prestigious CAG's Awards will be given to audit teams & offices for taking new initiatives recognizing excellence in the field.

The engagement with the nation's youth continues with the final round of the Quiz Competition and the awarding of prizes for the National Essay Writing Competition.

In field offices across the country, the festivities continue with Audit Week, with an emphasis on reaching out to residents and stakeholders to promote a better understanding of the CAG's function in good governance.

