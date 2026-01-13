Lokmat MahaGames finale in Pune spotlights emerging school-level sports talent across Maharashtra

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: The champions of Lokmat MahaGames, Maharashtra's largest inter-school multi-sport competition, were felicitated at a grand state-level award ceremony held at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune. Padma Bhushan & Olympian Saina Nehwal ji - Brand Ambassador, Lokmat MahaGames presented gold medals and awards to outstanding student athletes, celebrating excellence, discipline and sporting spirit among school children across the state.

Organised by Lokmat Campus Club and presented by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, Lokmat MahaGames is a flagship initiative under Lokmat's Campus Club forum, aimed at identifying and nurturing young sporting talent while instilling values of teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship from an early age. The competition was conducted across 12 regions of Maharashtra and culminated in a state-level championship.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman, Lokmat Media Group & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha (1998-2016); Ruchira Darda, Director, Lokmat Campus Club & Founder, Maha Games; and Trupti Abhay Bhutada, Co - Founder, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation. RJ and sports anchor RJ Mantra hosted the event and conducted an engaging fireside chat with the dignitaries, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman, Lokmat Media Group, said, "When I look at these children, I see many future star players. Lokmat has always supported sports and athletes, and through Lokmat MahaGames we have taken another significant step forward. For true development of sports, it is essential to keep it free from politics and focus purely on nurturing talent, discipline and dedication."

Ruchira Darda, Director, Lokmat Campus Club, said, "Lokmat Campus Club is deeply connected with students across Maharashtra, and Lokmat MahaGames has emerged as an important platform to bring children onto the playing field. This is a moment of immense pride for Lokmat. Our vision is to give future Olympic players an opportunity to test and develop their skills from a young age, and we strongly believe this initiative will nurture many outstanding athletes in the years to come."

Trupti Abhay Bhutada, Co - Founder, Abhay Bhutada Foundation, added, "Encouraging children to participate in sports is an investment in a healthier, more disciplined and confident generation. Through our association with Lokmat MahaGames, we are proud to support a platform that gives young talent from across Maharashtra the opportunity to compete, grow and dream big. At the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, our commitment to empowering children and communities through meaningful initiatives will continue."

Saina Nehwal, Olympic medalist and Brand Ambassador of Lokmat MahaGames, highlighted, "Discipline and consistency are non-negotiable for success in sports or in life. Regular practice and hard work make the real difference. Parents also play a very important role in guiding children, especially by helping them stay away from excessive social media and remain focused on their goals."

Over 50,000 students from more than 2,500 schools across Maharashtra participated in the tournament, competing across 12 sports disciplines including badminton, football, athletics, swimming, chess, table tennis, kho-kho, fencing and archery. The state-level competitions were held in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, parents and schools alike.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Saina Nehwal interacted closely with the young athletes, signing autographs, posing for photographs and even playing badminton with select gold medal winners, inspiring students through direct engagement.

Schools achieving the highest medal tallies were awarded attractive cash prizes, with the first prize receiving ₹5 lakh, the second prize ₹3 lakh and the third prize ₹2 lakh, further encouraging excellence and healthy competition among schools.

Lokmat MahaGames continues to strengthen its position as a powerful platform for discovering and encouraging young sports talent across Maharashtra, reaffirming Lokmat's commitment to holistic student development through education, creativity and sports.

