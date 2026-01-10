Long-term planning driving India's energy readiness, says Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that the government's long-term energy planning is translating into tangible benefits for citizens, stating that the real test of policy lies in how seamlessly it supports daily life rather than in announcements alone.

In a post on the social media platform X, the minister noted that India's energy planning is being tested every day in real-world conditions, in homes, on roads, and across workplaces, where forecasts meet lived reality.

He pointed to the expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) connections, noting that around 1.58 crore kitchens across the country now receive PNG without the need for booking refills, reflecting a shift towards convenience and cleaner fuel.

"India's energy systems are built to be ready before pressure peaks. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, planning is measured by how smoothly daily life runs," he wrote on X, hinting at how important planning is in a fast-growing economy.

Minister Puri also emphasised the growth of compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure as a key indicator of planning that keeps pace with demand. Currently, 8,428 CNG stations are operational nationwide, with the number targeted to more than double to 18,336 by 2030.

This expansion, he said, is enabling wider access to cleaner transportation fuel for motorists.

Another major focus stressed by the minister was the expansion of the national gas pipeline network. According to him, the pipeline length has grown from about 15,000 kilometres in 2014 to 25,429 kilometres today. The government plans to extend this further to 33,475 kilometres by 2030, strengthening energy connectivity and preparedness.

"Energy systems cannot wait for pressure to appear. They must be ready before demand peaks. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's energy planning is increasingly defined not by announcements, but by how smoothly daily life runs. Because the true test of planning is not what is promised, but what quietly works," a video shared along with the Minister's post on X noted.

