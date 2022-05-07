LONGi Solar achieves significant milestone with over 7GW of high-efficiency solar panels supplied to Indian market, highest for Mono-Crystalline

LONGi Solar, a world-leading solar technology company announced today that it has achieved a significant milestone in India by shipping over 7GW of high-efficiency solar panels, the highest in mono-crystalline category. On May 6, LONGi India team celebrated this achievement with its customers at the Pride Plaza hotel in New Delhi.

LONGi is arguably the most important player in the PV industry today, being the world's largest manufacturer of solar panels with the highest market share since 2020[1] and the largest technology company with the highest market value in China's A-share market. According to its 2021 financial report, the company shipped a massive 38.5GW of its monocrystalline solar panels, an increase of 57 per cent year on year. LONGi is also the only Chinese solar energy company to join the "RE100", "EV100" and "EP100" initiatives and the global SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative), actively and progressively working on transforming the energy supply globally.

In India, the company has been present for more than five years and has now consolidated its position as the largest exporter with the highest market share. The company's steep progress in recent years has been owing to its steadfast focus on innovation and quality, which has progressively differentiated itself from the competition on technology and reliability of its products. With over 1387 authorised patents and an investment of more than 600 million USD in research and development, LONGi has been leading on the technology front with an efficient R&D system, accounting for 5.43 per cent of its operating income last year.

LONGi has also been increasingly focusing on creating value for its customers with the technical expertise it has accumulated over the past two decades. Based on the company's brand concept of 'Customer Value First', 'LONGi Lifecycle Quality' was established last year to guarantee that its products perform reliably and efficiently throughout their lifespan, allowing clients to achieve a high return on investment throughout the entire lifecycle of a PV plant.

Talking about this, Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director for LONGi India, mentioned, "LONGi has been a truly transformational company in its strategy with a keen focus on technology leadership along with providing the best value for investment for its customer. Indian developers can discern this differentiation and value our commitment to quality above everything else. Along with this our partnership approach with our customers has been the key reason for this success in the Indian market."

Luke LU, Head of APAC region & Vice President for LONGi Solar said "LONGi is committed to the Indian market, and we would be keenly exploring the possible synergies bringing our technical expertise to the thriving Indian manufacturing segment in the near future. It gives us immense joy that we have been a trusted partner for all the leading Indian solar developers for the last 5 years as India strides towards achieving its energy transformation and achieving energy independence."

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering ,, The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development.

