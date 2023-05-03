Looking for a stylish AC this summer?

New Delhi [India], May 3 (/India PR Distribution): Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has always been at the forefront of creating innovative and effective techniques to provide world-class and modern air conditioning products to its customers. The company strives to ensure that people's lives are comfortable by providing top-quality cooling solutions by utilizing development and production of high-end and energy efficient cooling solutions.

One of the exciting features of the new Hitachi AC series is airCloud Home app for the Wifi enabled AC's. The airCloud Home app is designed to fit into the lifestyle of people and work seamlessly with busy schedules. The operation of the air conditioner and changing the temperature are simplified, and homeowners can control their air conditioner from any place within the home or while on the move. To improve comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency, with airCloud Home:

* Quickly check the status of your air conditioner without physically going to the room and interacting with the unit.

* Remotely operate the AC anytime, anywhere, even when not inside the house.

* A more intuitive and attractive UI than what the regular remote controls offers.

* Who hasn't left the AC on by mistake? Turn off all the AC units with just one button.

* Better management and control over the efficiency of your home's air conditioning. Who hasn't turned the AC on accidentally? You can turn off all AC units by pressing a single button.

Smart Air Conditioning and Voice Command

While at home, voice commands allow users to control their air conditioner hands-free, making it convenient engaging in other tasks around the home while maintaining the perfect indoor temperature. With airCloud Home, chores such as cooking, cleng, or exercising at home do not need interruptions. You can rely on voice commands to change the atmosphere around you, which means you do not need to worry about dragging debris or dirt around the room or physically controlling the remote.

Every home is unique and keeping this at the center, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India designed airCloud Home to fit as per your needs. You can program the AC off and on timer according to your schedule, allowing in operating your AC units more efficiently.

Android and iOS users can download the airCloud Home app from the link- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jch_hitachi.aircloudglobal&hl=en&gl=US and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aircloud-home/id1500009156 respectively. For more details visit www.hitachiaircon.com.

