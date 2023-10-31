Lord’s Mark Biotech launches Tinefcon for Psoriasis Management

Product Range – Tinefcon

• Lord’s Mark Biotech, the exclusive distribution marketing partner for Tinefcon in India.

• To set up a task force of scientific communicators to build awareness about difficult-to-

treat skin conditions like Psoriasis.

• Has set a revenue target of Rs. 100 crores for Tinefcon by 2025.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Lord’s Mark Biotech, a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries and a leading Healthcare and wellness company has launched Tinefcon, a patented medicine for treating Psoriasis. Lord’s Mark Biotech has signed an exclusivity agreement with INVEX Health Pvt Ltd for patented product developed by Piramal life sciences in India. Tinefcon is being launched as a total solution for Psoriasis in 4 forms such as tablet, cream, shower gel and scalp wash and is priced in the range of Rs. 799 – Rs. 3900.

Lord’s Mark Biotech, the exclusive distribution partner for Tinefcon, is mentoring mentors around the country through a scientific sales force exclusively recruited for Tinefcon to deliver a solution for Psoriasis. The company has also established a strong social media campaign to aggressively market Tinefcon online. Tinefcon will also be offered on internet marketplaces, allowing the medical community to reliably recommend it to needy patients.

Lord’s Mark Biotech has invested Rs. 20 Crores to market and distribute it extensively in India, the company is expecting a revenue of Rs. 100 crores for Tinefcon by 2025.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD, Lord’s Mark Biotech, said, “We are pleased to introduce Tinefcon to the Indian market. The launch of Tinefcon is in line with our mission to enrich healthcare discourse in India. With Tinefcon, we offer a comprehensive, safe, and effective treatment of psoriasis. Our goal is to position Tinefcon as the principal choice for psoriasis management. We’re looking forward to making Tinefcon a major success in India and reaching out to a wider patient base as we expand our presence.’’

Tinefcon, is being tested in 500+ patients across India, has been proven to treat psoriasis, and has shown a reduction of 66% in epidermal thickness, improved the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI), and downregulated the psoriatic markers gene in a 12-week clinical study. Tinefcon can be safely prescribed to all patients over 18 years old.

Patient population and frequency of the disease: Psoriasis commonly affects individuals in their 30’s or 40’s, with males being affected two times more commonly than females. Psoriasis prevalence is 1.6% among people aged 20 to 29 years and 4.3% among those aged 50 to 59 years. 125 million people worldwide—2 to 3 percent of the total population—have psoriasis, according to the World Psoriasis Day consortium.

Psoriasis prevalence among US adults 20 years of age or older was 3.0%. Based on the 2020 US census data, this outcome translates to an estimated 7.55 million US adults with psoriasis, followed by a prevalence of 0.44–2.8% in India (approximately 4 crore people), which suggests India is second highest after the US.

