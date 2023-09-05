Lord’s Mark Insurance Broking Revolutionizes Customer Experience with the Launch of digital platform, Bimaakawach

Mr. Raghav Santosh, Managing Director of Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: In a bold move towards enhancing customer-centric insurance services, Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lord’s Mark Industries, is proud to announce the launch of their innovative digital platform, ‘’Bimaakawach’’ providing Life Insurance, Health Insurance and General Insurance policies. The digital platform, Bimaakawach, certified by IRDAI, is well audited and equipped with the latest cyber security while providing expert opinion to redefine the insurance landscape. The platform provides a hassle-free, user-friendly experience targeting over a hundred corporates and more than a million retail clients through their digital and retail wings seeking comprehensive insurance coverage. Their core services encompass sales, consultancy, counselling, and efficient claim settlement, ensuring that clients receive expert guidance at every stage of their insurance journey.

As a prominent direct insurance broker, Lord’s Mark Insurance Broking is currently engaged in discussions with a multinational insurance company to establish an innovative partnership aimed at delivering comprehensive insurance services.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Raghav Santosh, Managing Director of Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd. “Within India, a mere 6% of individuals currently possess Insurance policies or coverage, indicating a substantial 94% segment that remains untapped. Our principal objective is to depart knowledge while creating awareness of the insurance options. Through Bimaakavach, our strategic initiative seeks to penetrate this vast potential market, given the medium of digital-ease. We are delighted to launch such a platform that will cater to the holistic needs of the clients with an array of suitable insurance policies.’’

The innovative portal, Bimaakawach, epitomizes simplicity, convenience, and comprehensive insurance coverage; the portal’s payment options are equally hassle-free, offering multiple choices such as UPI, Pay Phone, Google Pay, internet banking, debit card, and credit card, making transactions convenient for users. The portal is also accessible to individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, offering them an opportunity to generate income through the role of Point of Sale Person (POSP). This initiative aligns with our commitment to social responsibility by providing employment opportunities to people living in remote areas of India.

Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd. is dedicated to enhancing their portal’s offerings further, with plans to incorporate free insurance news bulletins and a self-risk assessment window. The platform will also feature comprehensive company-wise and product-wise policy comparisons, enabling users to make informed decisions based on risk coverage and pricing. In the near future, we will be introducing premium funding options for clients with a strong credit history who may be facing liquidity constraints that prevent them from timely policy renewals or purchases.

The company’s expertise lies in providing insurance services under categories such as Term Insurance, Investment Plans, Vehicle Insurance, Health Insurance, marine & hull insurance, property insurance, contractor all risk coverage and other liability insurance. A separate vertical is also working for Agriculture Insurance, like as crop insurance and cattle insurance, to inculcate the insurance culture in rural areas.

About Lord’s Mark Industries

Lord’s Mark Industries has been delivering value to all stakeholders and partners by creating sustainable businesses to become a globally recognized brand in diversified industries. Incorporated in 1998, Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. started manufacturing computer continuous stationery and copier paper and slowly diversified to other segments viz; LED products, Solar Power Solutions & Solar Appliances, Lithium Batteries, 2 Wheelers and 3 Wheelers Electric Vehicles (2W and 3W), Charging Stations apart from the diagnostics and Biotech/Pharmaceuticals.

About Lords Mark Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd.

Lord’s Mark Insurance, headquartered in Thane, Maharashtra, proudly announces its position as a distinguished Insurance broker duly approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). With an unwavering commitment to serving the insurance needs of the Indian populace, Lord’s Mark Insurance bridges the gap between consumers and insurance companies, ensuring that individuals and businesses find the perfect policies to safeguard their interests.

As experts in the field of insurance, Lord’s Mark Insurance offers a comprehensive range of risk management products, services, and solutions. These solutions are not only diverse but can also be tailored to meet specific requirements, all seamlessly delivered through an extensive distribution network. Lord’s Mark Insurance recognizes the dynamic nature of the insurance marketplace and has positioned itself as a reliable partner in navigating the complexities of insurance.

What sets Lord’s Mark Insurance apart is its unparalleled dedication to its clients. They operate with a mission to serve the interests of insurance buyers, never compromising in favor of insurance companies. Remarkably, this commitment comes at no additional cost to the insurance buyers who choose to conduct their insurance transactions through Lord’s Mark Insurance.

